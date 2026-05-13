Lucinda Naomi Otchere, a senior midwife in charge of the maternity and labour ward at Trust Mother and Child Hospital in Osu, has been arrested

The suspect is accused of facilitating the sale of a seven-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl for a combined total of GH¢55,000

Police believe Otchere is a key operative in a notorious illegal child transfer syndicate that lures children under the pretext of reuniting them with their biological parents

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The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a section of a high-profile illegal child transfer ring following the arrest of a senior medical professional in Accra.

Ghana Police announce the arrest of a nurse involved in the alleged selling of babies. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook, Unsplash

Source: UGC

Lucinda Naomi Otchere, the midwife in charge of the maternity ward at the Trust Mother and Child Hospital in Osu, is currently in custody over her alleged involvement in the "laundering" of children for profit.

According to investigators, Otchere’s role involved acting as a broker between traffickers and wealthy couples seeking children. In one instance, she allegedly paid GH¢20,000 to an accomplice, Janet Larbie, for a seven-year-old girl.

In a separate transaction, Otchere is accused of facilitating the transfer of a five-year-old girl to a couple in Pokuase for GH¢35,000. The victims were reportedly lured away from their guardians with the false promise that they were being taken to see their biological mothers.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the medical community and sparked intense outrage on social media. Many have questioned the safety of infants in maternity wards, with some recalling similar scandals from 2014, where babies were allegedly stolen at birth and processed through "fake" adoption systems.

Police are currently investigating whether Otchere used her high-ranking position at the Osu-based hospital to identify vulnerable children or manipulate birth records to facilitate these illegal sales.

Midwife caught selling children sparks online discussions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the midwife's arrest below:

@MohammedAliu6 wrote:

"A midwife, someone trusted with bringing life into the world, using that position to traffic children. That's a betrayal at the deepest level. Ghana must prosecute this to the fullest."

@jachinglobal added:

"You entrust your child into the hands of a midwife, not knowing this is how wicked she can be. This life is all about prayers."

@bc_yogo commented:

"Charley, don’t envy anyone o. People are doing evil things. If not greed and wickedness, why would a midwife be selling children for money?"

@mina_winst reacted:

"Imagine going through childbirth only to get your child stolen? Arh, what’s wrong with human beings? We’re not even safe anymore."

@Yuss42896 claimed:

"This syndicate dates way back. They steal children at birth and legalise it as a cover disguised as adoption. Human laundering at its worst."

Watch the X video below.

Ghanaian midwife in Ireland dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that tributes have been paid to a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, whose body was found in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Benyin had been reported missing from Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Source: YEN.com.gh