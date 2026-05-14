Real Madrid host already-relegated Oviedo in a low-stakes LaLiga clash where both sides are focused on fitness and rotation rather than results

The predicted lineups feature major stars for Madrid, including Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham

Ghana’s Kwasi Sibo will not feature for Ovideo as he misses another opportunity to battle it out against Bellingham and co.

Tonight, May 14, 2026, Real Madrid host Oviedo in what is described as a dead rubber, with the visitors already relegated and Los Blancos having nothing at stake beyond fitness and rotation ahead of future fixtures.

Ghana international Kwasi Sibo will miss the match through suspension after receiving a red card in Oviedo’s 0-0 draw against Getafe on May 10.

Kwasi Sibo will miss the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo on May 14, 2026, due to a suspension. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Javier Borrego/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid predicted XI

Courtois; Trent, Asencio, Rüdiger, Fran García; Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé and Vinicius.

Oviedo predicted XI

Aarón Escandell; Nacho Vidal, Bailly, Costas, Rahim; Colombatto, Fonseca; Ilyas Chaira, Reina, Thiago Fernández; Fede Viñas.

According to Madrid Universal, both teams are expected to use the fixture as an opportunity to rotate heavily, with Real Madrid focusing on squad management and avoiding unnecessary injuries.

On the other hand, Oviedo aims to finish their campaign with pride despite already being relegated and facing a difficult test against a star-studded Madrid side.

Both coaches are also likely to give minutes to fringe players ahead of the closing stages of the season, with tactical experimentation expected throughout in a low-pressure end-of-season encounter.

Kwasi Sibo's Real Oviedo achievements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Kwasi Sibo's key role in Real Oviedo’s return to La Liga after 24 years, dominating midfield in their 3-1 extra-time playoff final win over CD Mirandés.

The Ghanaian midfielder controlled the tempo, broke up play, and created chances, also contributing to Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh