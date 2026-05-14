Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, 2026 La Liga: Predicted lineups and Why Kwasi Sibo Misses the Match
- Real Madrid host already-relegated Oviedo in a low-stakes LaLiga clash where both sides are focused on fitness and rotation rather than results
- The predicted lineups feature major stars for Madrid, including Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham
- Ghana’s Kwasi Sibo will not feature for Ovideo as he misses another opportunity to battle it out against Bellingham and co.
Tonight, May 14, 2026, Real Madrid host Oviedo in what is described as a dead rubber, with the visitors already relegated and Los Blancos having nothing at stake beyond fitness and rotation ahead of future fixtures.
Ghana international Kwasi Sibo will miss the match through suspension after receiving a red card in Oviedo’s 0-0 draw against Getafe on May 10.
Real Madrid predicted XI
Courtois; Trent, Asencio, Rüdiger, Fran García; Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé and Vinicius.
Oviedo predicted XI
Aarón Escandell; Nacho Vidal, Bailly, Costas, Rahim; Colombatto, Fonseca; Ilyas Chaira, Reina, Thiago Fernández; Fede Viñas.
According to Madrid Universal, both teams are expected to use the fixture as an opportunity to rotate heavily, with Real Madrid focusing on squad management and avoiding unnecessary injuries.
On the other hand, Oviedo aims to finish their campaign with pride despite already being relegated and facing a difficult test against a star-studded Madrid side.
Both coaches are also likely to give minutes to fringe players ahead of the closing stages of the season, with tactical experimentation expected throughout in a low-pressure end-of-season encounter.
Kwasi Sibo's Real Oviedo achievements
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Kwasi Sibo's key role in Real Oviedo’s return to La Liga after 24 years, dominating midfield in their 3-1 extra-time playoff final win over CD Mirandés.
The Ghanaian midfielder controlled the tempo, broke up play, and created chances, also contributing to Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh