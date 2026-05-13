Controversial journalist Blakk Rasta alleged on his 3FM show that Queen Amadia, wife of businessman Dr Sledge, had been arrested by EOCO

Blakk Rasta linked the arrest to an ongoing EOCO investigation, suggesting it may be connected to Dr Sledge's alleged involvement in a $94 million corruption scandal

The arrest claim emerged after Dr Sledge had previously been briefly arrested and released, after which he threw a party and gifted his wife a Rolls-Royce

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Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Dr Sledge’s wife, Queen Amadia, has allegedly been arrested, according to controversial journalist Blakk Rasta.

Media personality Blakk Rasta alleges that Dr Sledge's wife, Queen Amadia, is arrested by the EOCO. Image credit: BlakkMediaEmpire

Source: Facebook

Speaking on his show, The Blakk Pot, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the 3FM host claimed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) picked up the socialite in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“Dr Sledge's wife, Amadia, Nana Ama, was arrested today at the Ghana International Airport. EOCO picked her up in connection with a separate investigation. I want to believe this investigation is related to Dr Sledge, abetment of crime,” he said.

Blakk Rasta said it was unclear if her arrest was connected to her husband’s legal woes, but nonetheless, he was glad she had been arrested and should face the full rigours of the law if found guilty.

“In good times, they were flaunting alleged stolen money; now it's time to face real justice. EOCO has gone into action. Our prayer has always been the same: if she is guilty, let her suffer for the pain she has caused individuals. If she is not guilty but innocent, let her walk free,” he added.

Dr Sledge’s legal woes

According to Blakk Rasta, Dr Sledge is under investigation by the EOCO and previously by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for alleged corrupt gold deals tied to the erstwhile NPP government’s gold for oil program.

“He was pinpointed for a $94million corruption-related offense. The allegations center on transactions with MIF between 2020 and 2024, specifically within the government's gold for oil and gold for forex programs..

“The OSP alleges that the state lost over 94 million U.S. dollars due to Gold Ridge Refinery Limited's failure to honor trade settlements and the MIF-backed initiatives,” Blakk Rasta said.

He detailed how the OSP’s prosecution failed after a brief arrest. Dr Sledge was released, after which he threw a party and gifted his wife an expensive Rolls-Royce. Blakk Rasta expressed confidence in EOCO to successfully prosecute the case.

The Facebook video of Blakk Rasta speaking about the alleged arrest of Dr Sledge’s wife is below.

Dr Sledge, whose real name is Nana Yaw Duodo, is a popular businessman known for operating Goldridge Ghana. He also has investments in real estate and sits on the board of international gold firms.

He gained prominence in Ghana after purchasing a copy of Shatta Wale's The Reign album for a staggering GH¢150,000 in 2018.

Below is a TikTok video of Dr Sledge and his wife.

Businessman Dr Sledge displays his expensive luxurious cars at Sarkodie's 2024 Rapperholic concert. Image credit: @defineann and @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Dr Sledge and wife flaunt car fleet

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Sledge and wife flaunted their fleet of cars during an event.

In a video, the duo made a grand entrance at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert in eight expensive luxurious cars including a Ferrari, two Rolls Royces, two Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Maybach, a Bentley and a Land Cruiser.

Source: YEN.com.gh