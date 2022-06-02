While award-winning movie star Johnny Depp is celebrating a court verdict by the jury, his ex-bae Amber is a very sad woman

Amber expressed her disappointment after the court awarded her GH₵15,653,824 ($2 million) in compensatory damages and no punitive damages

Depp, however, won GH₵78,269,120 ($10 million) in compensatory damages and GH₵39,134,560 million ($5 million) in punitive damages

Renowned actress Amber Heard is a sad and disappointed woman after an American jury dismissed a defamation suit she had filed against ex-hubby, Johnny Depp.

Johny Depp and Amber Heardin court. Photos: ABC News, Screengrab from ABC footage.

Source: UGC

Awarded Depp GH₵78,269,120

The jury sitting at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia awarded Depp GH₵78,269,120 ($10 million) in compensatory damages and GH₵39,134,560 million ($5 million) in punitive damages.

Yesterday, June 1, Heard was awarded GH₵15,653,824 ($2 million) in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

ABC News reports that punitive damages in Virginia law are capped at KSh 41 billion, meaning Depp will get a total of GH₵81 million ($10.35 million).

Disappointment beyond words

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." Heard said in a statement to ABC News.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously." she added.

False and criminal allegations

Unlike Heard, Depp was happy about the verdict.

Depp reacted on Instagram, saying, "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career," he said.

He beat and sexually assaulted her

In a previous story by popular Kenyan website, TUKO.co.ke, Depp's ex-bae had alleged that he beat and sexually assaulted her when they were still in a relationship.

The award-winning actor shared that he wanted to clear his name for his children and added that the allegations were heinous and disturbing.

It was reported that Depp admitted to arguing with Amber Heard during their time together but he never hit her.

Source: YEN.com.gh