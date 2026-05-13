A throwback cancer post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing has resurfaced, causing sadness online

From the post believed to be from 2011, the Nollywood star disclosed how he wished cancer were just a zodiac sign

Alexx Ekubo's old post about cancer has caught the attention of many on social media, as tributes have poured in

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Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s old cancer post has caused a stir online after his tragic death.

Alexx Ekubo's old cancer post before his death surfaces, sparking massive sadness. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that the famous Nigerian actor had passed away.

According to reports, Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a battle with alleged cancer.

The Nigerian actor, who featured in a lot of blockbuster movies, is believed to have died at age 41 without a wife or children.

His colleagues in the movie industry have since taken to their various social media platforms to mourn him and share their condolences with the bereaved family.

Below is an Instagram blog announcing the death of Alexx Ekubo:

Alexx Ekubo's post about cancer

Following his tragic passing, an old post Alexx Ekubo once shared about cancer has resurfaced online, adding another layer to the already existing pain in the hearts of his fans.

“I hope to see a day when cancer would be just a zodiac sign,” the late actor wrote years ago.

The statement that was seen as normal to his fans back then now carries more meaning and pain after his untimely death.

Tributes have since poured in on social media, reflecting on the entertainment and joy Alexx Ekubo brought to his fans through his unique performances in movies.

The Facebook post of Alexx Ekubo's remark about cancer is below:

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's throwback cancer post

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Alexx Ekubo's old post about cancer resurfaced.

Opeyemr wrote:

“Whoever doesn't die by cancer will die by something else in that given time. Means are multiple while death is one.”

Shina Queen wrote:

“We can’t escape death…Not even prayers can stop death…it's just a matter of time, everyone will fade away.”

Stephen Ossei wrote:

“As crazy as it sounds, you’re in a place where cancer is nothing but a zodiac sign now, sir.”

Stanley wrote:

“I saw this post, we all thought it was a meme, but never knew it was a message, omor this life is short.”

Vicky wrote:

“We grow, struggle, dream, and chase life, yet one day we all return to the earth. Life is truly fragile and temporary. Rest well, champ.”

Mike wrote:

"I wish I could wake up tomorrow and I would be told you are not dead. I am really heartbroken."

The final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo before his passing causes sadness online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Source: YEN.com.gh