Ace media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown has shared exciting news with her fans and fervent followers of United Showbiz

The Empress announced her return to the hit entertainment show with a dramatic video where she wore an all-black star-studded outfit

Many have shared their excitement and are waiting in anticipation for her to grace their television screens once again

Ace media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown has announced her comeback to United Showbiz with a bang and her outfits say it all.

The Empress, as she is popularly called by her fans and adage followers, has taken the internet by storm to share the exciting news.

Nana Ama McBrown. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown is seen rocking an all-black outfit. It was a pair of black trousers, with a metallic-like corset top which had a star-studded lace long sleeves cutout front top. She wore a headpiece which highlighted her entire look. Her outfit was styled by @neal__davids and @dzahboy_, and @laurenhautecouture put the stitches together to create the masterpiece.

Her glam team did an impeccable job of making her look amazingly beautiful. Her flawless makeup with smokey eyes was put together by @beauty_maven_. Her black and platinum blonde ombré wig frontal was by @naadsluxuryhair_ and styled by @leejaylooks.

Mrs McBrown Mensah wore red nails and it was handcrafted by @studiofixgh. Facinator was @marymondz_creationz and the video shot and edited by @benzilla_clicks.

Some Reactions From Social Media

gwenny_her_royalty said:

The come back!! It hits differently!!! Babe girl for life

salmamumin said:

We were not ready for this sophisticated look

nikkisamonas commented:

Dope dope

laurenhautecouture said:

Yaaaaaaaaaas Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamamamcbrown

naadsluxuryhair_ said:

Hot Periodt!!!!!

chocolat_hair commented:

Yassssssssss come through Queen

babemoore4549 said:

What omg..thus is stunning..

