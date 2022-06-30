A pretty lady turned heads with her slender figure in a gorgeous dress as she danced like TikTok star Bhadie Kelly

She wowed with her beauty as she showed off sensational dance moves in a video widely circulated online

A social media user who uploaded the clip on TikTok claimed that for the first time another lady danced better than Kelly

A pretty lady showed off her slender figure and backside in a tight dress as she challenged popular TikToker Bhadie Kelly in a sensational video.

The clip seen by YEN.com.gh on Occupygh, shows the lady gyrating her behind like the social media star.

Bhadie Kelly took the first turn and showed off her dance moves before the lady performed to the same popular tune.

Social media user, @mylagoslately shared the clip on TikTok with a caption that read, ''for the very first time, someone is doing this better than the originator''.

The exciting video has garnered reactions from members of the cyber community. Many who watched the clip, however, disagreed with @mylagoslately as they said Bhadie Kelly danced better.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments.

Tlgcassper_worldwide said:

''Cap Kelly is still undisputed.''

Lambofahdyussif commented:

''Kelly or no way.''

Theodela said:

''Présidente Kelly.''

Njoku_manny said:

''She doesn't have the pretty face to compliment the dance move so it's Kelly or nothing.''

Queencess_choco commented:

''Apuuuuuu.''

Cassy_0100 commented:

''They can only try but can never overtake us. Kelly for president.''

Shugatiti Challenges Bhadie Kelly, Shakes Her Behind In Wild Video

In a similar story published on YEN.com.gh, actress Shugatiti caused a frenzy after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind emerged.

The Ghanaian movie personality confidently flaunted her adorable curvy figure in the clip.

The video shared on the Instagram page of her colleague actress Yaa Jackson comes amidst the viral videos of US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly.

Pretty Lady with Super Heavy Curves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a well-endowed lady challenged US-based Togolese TikToker Bhadie Kelly with her eye-catching dance moves and turned heads on social media.

Over the past few days, Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become an online sensation because of her exciting dance videos, with many fixated on her 'perfect' beauty.

After going viral online, particularly on TikTok and Twitter, several admirers have reproduced their version of Kelly's videos based on her moves, while others mimicked her style.

