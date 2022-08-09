Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah is one of the most widely-known Ghanaian movie stars across the world

Revered for her beauty and high sense of fashion, Jackie has been gracing timelines on social media with her swag for over a decade now

YEN.com.gh bring photos from Jackies past that show how the actress' beauty and style have evolved over the years

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is one of the most celebrated actresses not only in Ghana but across Africa and even outside the continent.

Her breakthrough in the movie was when she played the role of Enyonam in Things We Do For Love, a popular show that educates young people on sexual health.

Throwback Thursday with Jackie Appiah in "Things we do for love"

"Things we do for love" has been tagged as one of the best Ghanaian series to have ever hit our TV screens. A youth-centred series brought a lot of media attention to the crop of young actors. “Things we do for love” is still undoubtedly a must-watch.

First aired on Joy FM as a radio drama and later converted to a TV series in the early 2000s on GTV, it is no doubt that a few of Ghana’s finest crop of generational actors emerged from “Things we do for love”, including Majid Michel, Maxwell (Max), Adjetey Annang and Jackie Appiah.

Background

Born in Toronto, Canada, Jackie Appiah spent the early years of her life living in Canada. She later moved to Ghana with her mother at the age of 10. She attended Havard Senior High School, a private school and furthered her education at the University of Ghana, where she graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Jackie Appiah has been glowing on Instagram since 2012 Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah has been gracing our screens with lovely pictures since she joined Instagram in 2012, and she seems not to have maintained but improved her swag over the years.

A look at some of her old images on the photo and video sharing app show Jackie has always been a pretty lady with a good sense of fashion.

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes us to the early days of Jackie Appiah on social media showing how her swag has evolved.

1. Jackie Appiah glows in pink and purple dress

She beamed with smiles as she sat comfortably on the couch, staring at the camera. She wore a leave-out wig that hung across her right shoulder.

2. Jackie in African print blazer

The stunning actress looked younger and youthful in this photo. Her makeup was mild and did not have any highlights or contours.

Her leave-out wig was perfectly done and held at the back in a ponytail form.

3. Jackie Appiah as the cover of a magazine

She graced the cover of a magazine way back in 2012. The cover photo was all art and a lovely masterpiece.

She had pencils wrapped around her neck like a necklace with huge earrings to add some sauce to her overall look.

4. Classy, sassy Jackie Appiah

She looked snatched in this photo. The fitting dress accentuated her figure. Her makeup was heavy as it was for an evening event.

Rocking studded earrings, her overall look was a standout. She wore short hair to show off more of her shoulders. Her stylist did an amazing job styling her for the occasion.

5. Multiple-award winning Jackie

At the AMVCA awards in 2013, Jackie swept away some awards that night to add up to the list of awards she has won from various award schemes.

She won the award for the 'Best Actress-Drama' that year. She stunned in two different outfits on that special occasion.

She wore an all-red silk dress as well as a star-studded black dress. Both dresses were sleeveless as she flaunted her arms and shoulders.

6. Big Brother Africa guest

This look was what she rocked at the live eviction show of the 2013 season of Big Brother Africa.

Captioning the photo, she shared her brief experience in the house with the housemates and gave a shoutout to the amazing designer who put her outfit together. She wrote:

At the live eviction show of Big Brother Africa, after being interviewed about my 1 hour experience in the house and AMVCA. My lovely outfit was done by @fekeyesekida

7. Street style

She rocked a pair of torn jeans which were the ish back in the day. She rocked it with a T-shirt which had the writing:

"I didn't know what to wear today. So I put on this designer T-shirt".

She wore a fro wig that hung over her shoulders. Her makeup was flawless and neutral.

8. The queen of sass

She had a simple look in this photo. Her wig was an afro kinky type that had a fringe.

She wore a black dotted skirt with a top with red, black and white strips across her chest, giving her a rather serious look.

9. Blue and black outfit with some

She looked incredibly gorgeous in this blue peplum top, which she paired with a pair of black trousers. She wore black heels to add some elegant style to her overall look.

Her hair was, as usual, hanging over her shoulders as the curls swung behind her due to the pressure from the wind. ⁹

10. Office look with some sass

From her throwback photos, one could tell that Jackie loved to wear stretchy-fitting dresses.

These types of dresses highlighted her admirable figure as well as gave her this sassy look.

Back in the day, she always wore wigs with huge curls that were long enough to hang over her shoulders.

11. Enjoyment queen

Jackie Appiah is full of life and is the queen of enjoyment. She was seen beaming with smiles as she enjoyed her cruise on a boat in this photo.

She had on her protective float vest. She looked more beautiful than ever with her perfectly done makeup and her ombre black and blonde wig.

Jackie Appiah Dazzles In All-Yellow Dress, Yvonne Okoro, Nadia Buari, And Others Gush Over Elegance

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is definitely the fashion and style queen.

Her personal stylist, Afua Rida, keeps making Jackie look stunning anytime she steps out.

In a recent photo, she was dressed in a yellow dress with a bow-like ribbon bound at the front and spread over her shoulders like a sleeve. She paired her look with neon heels and a cute black rectangular-shaped bag. Her dress was by @yuteerone.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh