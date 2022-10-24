Award-winning Ghanaian actress and producer Lydia Forson celebrated her 38th birthday on October 24, 2022

The talented actress has made a name for herself as one of Ghana's internationally recognized movie stars

To commemorate Lydia Forson's new year, YEN.com.gh presents five of the actress' major achievements

Lydia Forson emerged in the movie scene in 2005 with a cameo role in the movie Hotel St. James. In the course of her 17-year career, the Ghanaian actress has not only become a household name in Ghana but abroad.

Lydia Forson has captured the hearts of many with her memorable and electrifying acting, which has earned her many awards.

To celebrate the 38th birthday of the beautiful and confident actress, YEN.com.gh comes through with five of Lydia Forson's accomplishments.

1. First Ghanaian To Be Nominated For People's Choice Awards

On October 1, 2020, Lydia Forson made history as the first Ghanaian to earn a nomination in the Africa Social Star Category of the E! People’s Choice Awards. Lydia Forson, however, lost to Kenyan internet comedienne Elsa Majimbo.

2. Featured In Several International Movies

Lydia Forson is a household name in Nigeria and other West African countries after an excellent delivery in Nigerian movies such as Phone Swap, Kamara's Tree, and Isoken, amongst others. She also featured in the German-Ghanaian movie Borga for which she earned a Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2022.

3. Featured In Several Movies on Netflix

Netflix lovers are not exempt from Lydia Forson's charms and acting skills, as the actress has six films on the streaming service. From Phone Swap, Isoken, SideChic Gang, Keteke, Shirley Frimpong's Perfect Picture, and the latest addition Borga which is only available in Germany.

4. Featured In South Africa Television Series

Lydia Forson's influence goes beyond West Africa. In 2013, eight years after her debut, Lydia Forson crossed over to South Africa, where she played the role of Aku in the popular series Scandal, which aired on etv.

5. Successful Business Owner

In addition to all her accolades in the movie industry, Lydia Forson is the co-founder of Kinky Matters, a beauty and cosmetics company she formed with her mother. Kinky Matters deals with natural African hair.

