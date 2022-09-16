Who is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer? All you need to know about Doja Cat's mother

Many famous personalities owe their prominence to biological or close ties with other highly renowned personalities. Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer falls in this category of people. She rose to fame for being the mother of Doja Cat, an American music sensation. But what does Deborah Sawyer's background look like?

Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer is a renowned artist from the United States. In addition, she is a well-established actress and painter from California. She has gained fame for her speciality in oil paintings. In addition to her successful artistry career, she is famous for being Doja Cat's mother. Doja is a prominent American musician and rapper.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer’s profile summary

Full name Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer Nickname Deborah Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1963 Age 59 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 36-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-76-93 Hair colour Light blonde Eye colour Grey Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Dumisani Diamini Children 3 School The College of New Jersey and Pratt Institute Profession American painter, actress Famous for Doja Cat’s mother Net worth $700,000 Instagram N/A

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer’s biography

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer was born on 1st January 1963, in Los Angeles, California, USA. How old is Deborah Sawyer? The American painter is 59 years old as of 2022. She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

The painter has remained secretive about her personal life. As a result, she has not provided any information about her parents, siblings, early childhood and upbringing.

After her primary and high school education, Elizabeth joined The College of New Jersey for her degree. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art. Later, she enrolled at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for a Master of Fine Arts in Painting.

What is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's job?

She works as a painter. She was born with an artistry DNA since her painting passion grew from her mother, who was a talented artist. Deborah has been gifted with the craftiness of freehand drawing and painting.

She cultivated her passion while growing up with the help of her mother before settling for it as a career. Most of her images are environment driven to showcase her love for the beauty of nature and the environment.

Her paintings have received worldwide recognition for their unique crafting of wax, oil and watercolour. Her fans appreciate her paintings because of her creativity and the deep meaning in each work.

Apart from her painting and artistry skills, she is also a . She made her acting debut in 2012 when she starred as Mother in Tower. However, she rose to fame for her role as Shirley Regal in Friends Don’t Let Friends Date Friends in 2014.

Her film appearances are as follows:

2012 – Tower as Mother

as Mother 2013 – Give and Take as Actress at an Audition

as Actress at an Audition 2014 – The Lottery of Life as David’s Mother

as David’s Mother 2014 – Friend’s Don’t Let Friends Date Friends as Shirley Regal

as Shirley Regal 2016 – Mangoes as Dog Lady

as Dog Lady 2017 – Black Donnellys as Mrs Thompson

as Mrs Thompson 2017 – The Clean Up as Deborah Sawyer

as Deborah Sawyer 2017 – Broke and Famous as Candy Spelling

as Candy Spelling 2020 – Untold Stories of the ER

Post production – Transmission: Vol. 1

Is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer married?

No, she is divorced. However, she was previously married to a South African man named Dumisani Dlamini. Dumisani was a talented actor, producer, dancer, and songwriter. He is famous for his appearance in Sarafina, Isindiso, Yizo Yio, and Drum.

Deborah and Dumisani first met when he was on the Sarafina tour in the United States. They fell in love, after which he decided to remain in the States after the tour. Unfortunately, the union ended in divorce after 15 years. After the divorce, Dumisani returned to his home country, South Africa.

The couple was blessed with three lovely children, two daughters and one son. Amala Zandile Dlamini, commonly known by her stage name, Doja Cat, is the only publicly known child. She is a talented American rapper and singer. However, her brother and sister are not publicly known.

Body measurements

How tall is Elizabeth Sawyer? The American painter stands at the height of 5 feet and 7 inches. She weighs around 52kg. Elizabeth has light blonde hair and sharp grey eyes.

How much is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $700,000 as of 2022. She has a steady income from her successful drawing and painting career. She also earns through acting.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer’s fast facts

Who is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer? She is a renowned American actress and painter. She is also the mother of talented American rapper Doja Cat. What is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's age? She is 59 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1st January 1963 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Who are Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's daughters? Her daughters are Amala Zandile Dlamini, commonly known by her stage name, Doja Cat and her younger sister, whose name has not been revealed. How did Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer meet? The duo first met when Dumisani was on the Sarafina tour in the United States. Who are Doja Cat's siblings? She has one sibling, a younger sister whose name and current whereabouts have not been publicly revealed. What is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer famous for? She is renowned for her successful career in painting and acting and for being the mother of Doja Cat, an American rapper and singer. How much is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $700,000 as of 2022.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer has risen from a humble beginning to become a household name in the United States. This is partly due to her successful career but largely thanks to being Doja Cat’s mother. She single-handedly raised her children, and her efforts have paid off.

