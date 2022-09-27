Who is Marlene Wilkerson? Interesting details about Kyrie Irving's girlfriend

Marlene Wilkerson is a famous and well-established American internet sensation. She is a renowned Instagram model, entrepreneur, fashion blogger and YouTube content creator. She has gained a massive online following for her consistency in sharing tips and techniques about self-care and hair styling. Marlene also doubles up as a brand development expert, sales strategy developer and website traffic growth.

Blogger Marlene Wilkerson attends the Devachan Salon Celebrates "Curls Night Out" held at Devachan Salon in Culver City, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Apart from her globally recognized personality and brand, Marlene Wilkerson is also known for her relationship status. She has gained prominence for being the fiancé of Kyrie Irving. He is an American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets. He is among the best players, as seen in his overall stats.

Marlene Wilkerson’s profile summary

Full name Marlene Wilkerson Nickname Marlene Gender Female Date of birth 18th August 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Alaine Lee Lugo Siblings One (brother) Relationship status Engaged Partner Kyrie Irving Children One School San Jacinto High School University California State University Profession Instagram model, entrepreneur, fashion blogger, YouTube content creator Net worth $2 million

5 interesting details about Marlene Wilkerson

Marlene Wilkerson's life and career have won her many fans over time. Here are the top 5 most interesting details you probably didn’t know about Kyrie Irving's girlfriend, Marlene Wilkerson

1. She was born in the United States

Marlene was born on 18th August 1993 in California, United States. What is Marlene Wilkerson's age? The YouTube content creator is 29 years old as of 2022. Her parents are Mrs Alaine Lee Lugo (mother), but she has not offered any information about her father.

Her single mother raised her alongside her brother, whose name and current whereabouts haven't been revealed. Her mother was a registered nurse working at Bethany Home Care as an administrator. The influencer studied at San Jacinto High School before joining California State University to study business marketing.

2. She is dating a celebrity

Kyrie Irving speaks during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Dustin Satloff

Source: Getty Images

Marlene is engaged to a celebrity from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Her boyfriend, Kyrie Irving, is an American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has also played for Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Marlene and Irving met for the first time in December 2018 when he was playing for the Boston Celtics. They started dating almost immediately after their first encounter. They took the relationship to the next level in September 2019 when Irving proposed to the love of his life.

The duo has a child together. Irving and Marlene Wilkerson's baby boy was born in 2021. However, his name has not been publicly revealed. How many kids does Kyrie Irving have? He has two kids. The basketball player has another child from one of his previous relationships. In 2015, he welcomed a daughter, Azurie Elizabeth Irving, with Andrea Wilson.

3. She is an internet sensation

Kyrie Irving's girlfriend started working while she was still pursuing her college studies. Marlene worked for Victoria’s Secret while pursuing her college studies at California State University. After graduation, she briefly worked as a server in the Hillstone Restaurant Group.

In 2015, the Instagram model launched her marketing company, Crystal Clean LA, where she engaged in numerous entrepreneurial roles. She also started her brand, The Find Guru and opened a YouTube channel in the same year. Marlene is a renowned beauty and fashion vlogger and Instagram model.

In addition to her beauty contact, Marlene Wilkerson's pictures are available on her social media. She has amassed a huge number of fans and followers. Here is the number of her followers at the time of this writing.

Instagram : @goldennn_xo with over 421k followers

: @goldennn_xo with over 421k followers YouTube : The Find Guru with over 783k subscribers

: The Find Guru with over 783k subscribers Facebook: with over 6.5 followers

4. She has a lovely body

Beauty Influencer Marlene Wilkerson attends 'NYX Professional Makeup at BeautyCon LA' at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Marlene Wilkerson? The American Instagram model stands at a height of 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs around 52 kg. Her other body measurements are 34-25-38 inches.

The YouTube content creator has dark brown eyes and black hair. However, there is no information about Marlene Wilkerson's hijab, as she is mostly seen with her naturally curly hair.

5. She is a millionaire

How much is Marlene Wilkerson’s net worth? The Internet sensation has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2022. She earns through blogging, Instagram modelling and promotions from various brands.

FAQs

Who are Marlene Wilkerson's parents? Her mother is Alaine Lee Lugo, while the identity of her father remains a mystery. What is Marlene Wilkerson's race? She is of mixed ethnicity, American-African. Her mother is white, while her father is of African-American ancestry. How old is Marlene Wilkerson? The social media personality is 29 years old as of the year 2022. Who is Kyrie Irving's mom? His mum is Elizabeth Irving. She was an American college volleyball player who played for Boston University. How many kids does Kyrie Irving have? He has two kids, a girl and a boy. His first child is Azurie Elizabeth Irving, and her mother is Andrea Wilson. The former NBA player also has a son with Marlene Wilkerson. Is Kyrie Irving Australian? He holds dual citizenship, American and Australian. What is Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2022? His worth is estimated to be around $90 million.

Marlene Wilkerson is one of the most talented internet personalities. Through hard work, diligence and commitment, she has acquired every bit of valuable information by relying on practical experiences from the real world. This has seen her gain many followers on social media.

