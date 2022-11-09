Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has celebrated her mother, Caddy Buari, in a memorable way on her social media page

The video shows lovely moments Caddy shared with her grandchildren as well as her children and how much of a cool mother she is to her family

The video has gotten many people showering Caddy with love as they admire her youthful beauty and splash love emojis under the post

Caddy Buari, the adorable mother of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, is such a lovely and cool mother as her daughter actress takes to social media to share a video collage.

The video collage sought to eulogise Nadia's mother. It also shows how much of a cool mother Caddy Buari is to her children as well as her grandchildren.

The beginning part of the video sees Caddy and Nadia going for a walk as they exercise their limbs. Other parts of the video shows her mother dancing with Nadia at a party and playing with Nadia's children at the beach.

Writing an emotional message for Caddy, Nadia thanked God for choosing her to be her mother. She then thanked Caddy for being her hero and for everything she wanted to be. Nadia went on to tell hr mother how much she loved her.

Captioning the post on her official Instagram page, she wrote;

When God made you my mother, He knew who I’d need.. When he picked you from the others. He could already see that you would be my hero and everything I wanna be. I love u so much mummy. ❤️. @caddybuari

Beautiful video of Caddy Buari gets many people splashing Nadia Buari's mother with love

millicentmawudi

This is lovely ❤️❤️

ny_cheery_

This is so beautiful you're always celebrating your mum ❤️❤️❤️❤️

victoriaallu

Momma is so beautiful ❤️

tinababy_gh

Much love, mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️

