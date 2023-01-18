Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has turned heads on social media after she was spotted rocking a pink sleeveless top and her afro kinky wig

She was spotted wearing this lovely dress to a family picnic at a get-away resort in Ghana

Many of her fervent followers and fans have drooled over how beautiful her family is as they radiate family goals in the series of photos Nadia Buari shared on her Instagram page

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared adorable family moments on social media and this has gotten many netizens calling them family goals.

Nadia Buari goes on a picnic with her family. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

In the carousel post on her verified Instagram page, Nadia Buari's adorable family went on a memorable picnic treat as her siblings and her mother beamed with smiles in photos.

In one of the photos, they were all seated on a mat as they enjoyed some good music and posed for the camera for the memorable moment to be captured.

She then shared lovely photos of herself enjoying the scenery of where they went for the picnic treat. Rocking a pink sleeveless dress, Nadia Buari looked gorgeous as she wore her usual afro kinky wig.

With the adorable photo hitting the internet, many netizens have admired the Buari family as they share love emojis under the post

Reactions as netizens spot adorable family moments from Nadia Buari and her family

iamowusumavee remarked:

#TheBuarifamily ❤️❤️❤️

nelly.unique_ said:

Beautiful family

phamouzricch_khobby commented:

Adorable❤️

rexmello549 commented:

Sent from heaven

Many netizens have gushed over the adorable family Nadia Buari has, as they shower them with lovely compliments.

Nadia Buari's Daughter Flaunts 'Boss lady' Vibes in Photo, Many Admire Her Confidence

YEN.comgh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has dropped yet another lovely photo of her daughter and this has gotten many comparing her personality in the photo to her mother.

In the photo sighted on the official Instagram page of Nadia Buari, her daughter was captured rocking a pair of oversized clear glasses.

Many netizens have shown admiration for the lovely young superstar as they compare her personality in the photo to her actress mother

