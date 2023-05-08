Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown displayed her rapping prowess once again as she rapped to Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller

Dressed in her black gown she wore on the VGMA 2023 red carpet, she danced and performed in her living room

Many of her fans drooled over her stunning look, while others admired her rapping talent

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown was captured lipsyncing to Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2023 Artiste of the Year Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller.

Nana Ama McBrown raps Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown raps to Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller

Dressed in her red carpet look for the awards show, she was seen performing Black Sherif's song inside the living room of her plush mansion.

She flaunted the interior of her extravagant living room and her stunning black gown in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video, the official music video of Kwaku the Traveller was seen playing on her giant television as she thrilled her fans to an exceptional performance.

Captioning the video on her verified TikTok page, she noted that all the artistes nominated for each category of the awards show are deserving of the award. She wrote:

Everyone deserves #vgma #HerExcellency #NanaAmaMcBrown #Brimm

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown rapping to Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller.

Ghanaians admire Nana Ama McBrown's rapping prowess and her elegant gown

Many people gushed over Nana Ama McBrown's elegant black gown while others expressed their unending love for her.

See selected comments below:

efyalee5 remarked:

Low key u already knew the Artist of the year before leaving the house my mum @Nana A. McBrown is a prophetess

sarahafriyie990 stated:

Always beautiful

Nana Akua Akyeabea commented:

Ama beautiful, we love you style biaaabi❤❤❤

vidadarko020204 stated:

U look so cute

Future Codesmall tym said:

Always on point sweetheart

Queen Esther stated:

Extremely beautiful

Hamdyyatu Deflowergirl.com commented:

i love Nana Ama, Amazing lady,

Emma’s Beauty-GH remarked:

Nana my queen you kill as ooo❤️

user2795385014484 stated:

yes you very beautifull

Salina Ainooson990 said:

Ghana beautiful Goddess I love u too much

Konongo Zongo residents rejoice over Blacko's VGMA 2023 win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that residents from Black Sherif's hometown, Konongo Zongo, were sighted rejoicing after he was announced as the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year.

They were seen singing his songs and making merry in a viral video that surfaced online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh