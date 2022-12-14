Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win and his lovely wife Maame Serwaa have officially welcomed a baby girl after about seven months of getting married

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Zionfelix hinted that Maame Serwaa delivered their daughter in the United States of America

Many congratulatory messages are pouring in for Lil Win as many express surprise at the number of children he currently has

Celebrated Ghanaian comedian and actor, Lil Win, has welcomed his first daughter with his recently wedded wife, Maame Serwaa.

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa looking beautiful in photos. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The news was announced by popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, on his official verified Instagram page.

According to Zionfelix, Maame Serwaa delivered in the United States of America on December 14, 2022.

He hinted that the Kumawood actor now has seven lovely boys, and a beautiful girl.

The news comes after almost seven months since Lil Win and Maame Serwaa tied the knot in a plush traditional ceremony in Ghana.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Lil Win as he welcomes a girl

rinothesinger

American Citizen is Born. Congratulations

vmc_buznixx_

Eiii 8 paa. Make he try and add 4 boys so he can start academy cus eiii

jeje9jablog

7 boys and 1 girl. 8 children

quaminahihcon

Eish, then Lil Win dey do work paaa ooooo. Wow, 7 boys and 1 girl. Congrats . 3 more for a team. Do wild.

evelynamega

7 boys 1 girlCongratulations to him

teddyskitchen_

Great woman ❤️ Congrats

