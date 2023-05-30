Kumawood actor and comedian has shared the release date for his much-anticipated version of "Shaolin Soccer," "Akashaolin Soccer"

The official movie trailer was shared on the YouTube channel of Lovers TV GH, and this has many people sharing their reviews in the comment section

Many Ghanaians praised the video editors for doing a phenomenal job in using effects and sound to tell the story well

Lovers TV GH, the makers of the Kumawood version of "Shaolin Soccer," "Akashaolin Soccer," has released the official trailer video of the long-awaited movie.

Dr Likee features in Akashaolin Soccer. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Official trailer video of "Akashaolin Soccer" released

"Akashaolin Soccer" features Ghanaian comedian and actor Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, the movie's main character.

The movie's title was derived from a combination of the 2001 Hong Kong sports comedy film "Shaolin Soccer" on Netflix and Akabenezer's name.

Like the original movie, "Akashaolin Soccer" shows Akabenezer mobilising his friends as they use their martial arts skills to play football, thereby popularising Shaolin kung fu.

Exceptional video and sound effects were used to tell the story properly during the football game.

Below is the official trailer video of Akabenezer's Akashaolin Soccer.

Premiere of Akashaolin Soccer

"Akashaolin Soccer" is set to be premiered on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3pm on Lovers TV GH's YouTube Channel.

Ghanaians share their feedback after watching the trailer

Many Ghanaians who watched the trailer shared on YouTube commended the video editors for a splendid job.

Many said they were impressed with the transitions and songs used to tell the story in the movie.

Angela Gyan remarked:

I think this is going to be so good than Akakalito. Proud of the editor!!!

Mashood OWUSU stated:

The editor has done a good job

Dorothy Nsiah wrote:

I can't wait

Andrew Sackey commented:

Nice special effects in Ghana so far

Rauf Abdul said:

The background music alone is a plus

Ohemaa Esther tv added:

I can't wait. The way Akabenezer is talking hahahahaha

Daniel Mensah posted:

This called creativity paa wow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh