Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has addressed ongoing rumours surrounding his divorce from Joana Quaye, firmly denying claims that Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real played any role in the breakdown of the marriage.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye denies Hajia4Real's involvement in his divorce from Joana Quaye. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Delay, the businessman used the opportunity to respond directly to the speculation linking Hajia4Real, also known as Mona, to the separation.

He stated that the rumours are false and insisted that the socialite was never part of any issue that led to his wife’s decision to file for divorce.

RNAQ explained that discussions about Hajia4Real never came up between him and his wife during the period leading to the separation.

“I even feel sorry for her (Hajia4Real) because at the time my wife was breaking up with me, we were never having Mona discussions between us,)” he said.

He further claimed that the narrative being circulated is being pushed by the legal team of his estranged wife in an attempt to influence public opinion in their favour. However, he maintained that he remains unfazed by such claims, insisting that the truth is on his side.

According to him, he was deeply affected when his wife filed for divorce and made several attempts to salvage the marriage, including pleading for reconciliation.

“The truth is on my side, and the law is on my side. So whatever happens in public opinion does not affect me,” he added.

He concluded by expressing confidence in his position, stressing that his belief and conviction remain strong despite public conversations around the matter.

“The truth has been with me. So who God has divinely blessed, no man can curse,” he stated.

Watch the full interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye in the YouTube video below.

RNAQ debunks claims of building wealth with wife

Also, the renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has for the first time commented on the divorce of his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

RNAQ denied public claims that his ex-wife suffered with him in poverty, and he ignored her after she supported him to become wealthy.

RNAQ shares his side of the story in the ongoing divorce case with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye. Photo credit: RNAQ

Source: Facebook

In an interview with media personality, Delay, the business mogul stated that he was a wealthy man before marrying his ex-wife. RNAQ added that he funded their luxurious wedding when they got married in 2016.

"I was working before I married her. I had started my business even before I married her. I had started making money before I married her because I funded our wedding fully."

"So, if I had never had money, I couldn't have married her because we had a luxurious wedding. I had money before I got married to her, so I spent a lot of money marrying her. Before I married her, I had bought a car, a VW Passat. I had a car before I got married, and that was what we used for our wedding," he added.

RNAQ insisted that almost all the allegations levelled against him after the news of their divorce became public are false.

"99% of the issues circulating about our marriage are not true," RNAQ emphasised.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to QNAQ's divorce saga

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Delay on Facebook. Read them below:

Adwoa Champion said:

"Nanka, who should fund the wedding? As if you did the lady a favour, boi."

Millicent Bio wrote:

“A very luxurious wedding and not a very luxury wedding, Breda 🥴🥴."

Bro Ed said:

"To Delay, I think we should applaud her for acting smart in bringing to us this interview because the trending stories surrounding his divorce ruling and especially those coming from the lady’s camp really needed this opportunity for some explanations to be done, if not, this young man would have been the most hated rich man alive in Ghana😀."

Nanette Mystique wrote:

"Damage control....but 3nfa."

Kwaku Afri-Yie said:

"When did you start dating her before you finally married her. Relationships start with dating."

Gilbert Nana Amakye Arthur wrote:

"Delay, there are two sides to every story. Please interview the ex-wife."

Dominion Paint CEO alleges he was forcefully removed from his company by RNAQ and associates, including Fidelity Bank and some Police officials. Image credit:richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: UGC

Dominion CEO accuse RNAQ of hijacking company

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the renowned Ghanaian businessman Stephen Komla Adom has recounted a dramatic turn of events that saw him allegedly forcibly removed from his own factory.

The founder and co-owner of Dominion Paints Manufacturing Industries Limited (DOPAMIL), producers of Ghana’s first paint brand, AGATEX, shared that his exit took place back in December 2021.

According to reports by ClassFM, Adom claimed the action followed a coordinated process involving his joint venture partner, Quick Angels Limited (QAL), led by Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), alongside some officials of Fidelity Bank and some members of the Ghana Police Service.

Source: YEN.com.gh