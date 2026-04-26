Brandon Thomas-Asante scored as Coventry City FC beat Wrexham AFC 3-1, continuing his strong form

The Ghana international netted his 13th Championship goal of the season, highlighting his consistency in attack

His form provides a timely boost for the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his impressive scoring run on Sunday afternoon, producing another standout display as Coventry City FC secured a convincing 3-1 win over Wrexham AFC at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Ghana national football team forward was included in the starting lineup for Coventry’s Matchday 45 fixture and once again justified his selection with a sharp and clinical performance in attack.

Brandon Thomas-Asante: Ghana striker scores as Coventry City beat Wrexham 3-1

Source: Getty Images

Despite the match having little impact on the home side’s league position, Coventry approached proceedings with intensity and attacking purpose, asserting control from the outset.

Their bright start paid off in the 19th minute when Thomas-Asante showed his natural striker’s instinct. A brilliant run down the flank by Ephron Mason-Clark created the chance, and his precise cross to the far post found the Ghanaian forward in space. Timing his run to perfection to beat the offside trap, Thomas-Asante calmly finished to give Coventry a deserved lead.

The goal was his 13th in the Championship this season—an impressive tally that highlights both his consistency and his importance to Coventry’s push, as well as his reliability in front of goal throughout the campaign.

Wrexham responded well and equalised just six minutes later through Oliver Rathbone, who finished neatly to bring the sides level before the break. However, Coventry returned stronger in the second half and eventually turned their dominance into goals late on, with Victor Torp and Mason-Clark both finding the net in the closing stages to seal a deserved victory.

From a Ghanaian perspective, Thomas-Asante’s continued scoring form is a major positive ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the Black Stars having struggled for consistency and attacking sharpness in recent matches, his movement, confidence, and finishing ability could offer a vital boost on the global stage.

Now firmly established as a key figure at Coventry and with 13 league goals to his name this season, Thomas-Asante is making a strong statement at the perfect moment. As Ghana prepares for the Mundial, the in-form striker is emerging as a player capable of making a significant impact when it matters most.

Why Thomas-Asante should start for Ghana

Meanwhile, former Asante Kotoko and Ghana striker Eric Bekoe believes Brandon Thomas-Asante deserves to start for the Ghana national football team at the World Cup based on his current form.

“Looking at his performances, he should be starting for Ghana,” Bekoe told YEN.com.gh. “He’s in great form and has shown he can deliver when it matters.”

Bekoe also urged the forward to seize the upcoming friendlies as a chance to cement his place in the team. “These games against Austria and Germany are very important for him,” he added. “He needs to use them to prove himself and make that position his own.”

Lampard lauds Thomas-Asante

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Brandon Thomas-Asante received high praise from Frank Lampard after scoring the winning goal against Watford.

The coach was full of admiration for the British-born Ghanaian striker, who had ended a run of more than 15 games without a goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh