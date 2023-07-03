A video of Lil Win and Big Akwes hugging and shaking hands a week after engaging in a fight on United Showbiz has emerged online

They were spotted at the healthy walk dubbed Woso Woho 2023, organised by Despite Media

Many people were in awe after watching the video as they claimed that they would clash again soon

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actors Lil Win and Big Akwes were spotted making up at Despite Media's health walk dubbed Woso Woho 23.

The event was held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and it saw thousands of Ghanaians show up to exercise.

Big Akwes and Lil Win hug and shake hands at Woso Woho 2023 after the United Showbiz clash. Image Credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Big Akwes squash beef with first public appearance

In a video that is circulating online, Lil Win and Big Akwes, upon arrival, approached each other with smiles.

They gave each other a manly hug and shook hands passionately.

Fans who were around took out their smartphones to capture the memorable moment.

Lil Win and Big Akwes clash on United Showbiz

The making-up comes a week after they clashed on United Showbiz on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The clash was sparked when Lil Win and Big Akwes did not see eye to eye on celebrities engaging in charity works.

Below is a video of Big Akwes and Lil Win hugging it out at Despite Media's health walk dubbed Woso Woho 23.

Ghanaians react as Big Akwes and Lil Win reconcile after United Showbiz clash

Many people on social media were surprised to have seen the two actors making up after their huge clash on United Showbiz a week ago.

Others noted that it was for show as they anticipated they would fight again soon.

sethowusu_alves stated:

They will fight soon

equiarh_arthur_1 commented:

Nipa nso y3 de3n

piesie.k stated:

Medo mpɔnkye.. I swear goat that the next time Kojo and Big Akwesi will meet on TV show they will fight

prisymario_ commented:

Wait ooo, is that Big Akwes and Lil Win smiling?

wealthy_kojo_adasyd stated:

Big Akwes den Lil Win dey vibe now? Men will always be men

Akrobeto wins in dance battle with Kalybos, Lil Win and Big Akwes

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actors Akrobeto, Lil Win, Kalybos and Big Akwes were involved in a dance contest.

Ghanaians chose Akrobeto as their winner after watching all four actors display their moves at Woso Woho 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh