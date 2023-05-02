Kumawood actor Big Akwes was involved in a brawl at a games event and a video has gone viral on social media

According to a netizen who was present at the event, the young man mocked Big Akwes' patched head and this resulted in a brawl

Many people have reacted to the video as they claimed Big Akwes is always getting involved in a fight

A video of Ghanaian actor Big Akwes getting involved in a fight has emerged on social media as Ghanaians called him out for provoking the young man and chasing clout.

Big Akwes engaged in a brawl

In a video that emerged on the Instagram page of popular Ghanaian blogger, @zionfelixdotcom, a young man wearing a white t-shirt with a black vest on top was seen confronting Big Akwes.

He pushed Big Akwes, which triggered the actor to grab onto his shirt, resulting in an altercation.

Guests who were present at the event got involved and tried to separate them before things escalated.

What caused the fight?

However, per the comment section, one person indicated that he was there, and the fight originated from the other young man mocking Big Akwes' patched head.

The talented Kumawood actor, in turn, rained insults on the young man such that after the game, he confronted Big Akwes, and this ended up in an altercation.

Watch the full video below of Big Akwes getting into a fight.

Ghanaians react to a video of Big Akwes getting into a fight

Many people reacted to the video as some claimed they were at the event and saw Big Akwes provoke the young man. Others also hinted that Big Akwes was looking for clout by getting involved in a brawl.

Below are selected reactions from the comment section:

fran_cisssssssss remarked:

Obiaa wone master shoutout to Frank Nero

iyamogatyson said:

The issue was like the guy was calling him apempafo) hene and big akwes insulted him so after the game the guy went to him why did you do that and he wanted to beat him there. That’s the whole thing

iamqwesipromise commented:

One person Dey fear

ricphyx_glam stated:

I saw fear in big akwes eyes

odk411 said:

asure Naro paid the guy to do dis p33

mrs.sandra_owusu stated:

He should have beaten the craaaap out of big Akwes!

nanaboateng579 said:

I salute the guy paa. Big Akwess agyime akye dodo..

uperrich2 commented:

Always creating publicity stunts ….

Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro at a football gala

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Big Akwes slapping Frank Naro at a football gala went viral online.

The unfortunate incident happened when Frank Naro approached Wayoosi's stand and greeted everyone, excluding Big Akwes.

Ghanaians condemned the poor actions of the Kumawood actor as they called him out on social media.

