Ghanaian actors Akrobeto, Lil Win, Big Akwes and Kalybos entertained many Ghanaians at the recent health walk organised by Despite Media

In the video, they were captured dancing to Shatta Wale's Freedom as they took turns in dancing

Many people rated Akrobeto ahead of his colleagues as they applauded his dance moves

Akrobeto, Lil Win, Big Akwes, and Kalybos in a dance battle. Image Credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In a video that was posted on the Instagram page of UTV Ghana, all four actors took turns in displaying incredible dance moves. They displayed their moves as they danced to Shatta Wale's Freedom song.

The event was a health walk dubbed Woso Woho 2023, organised by the giant Ghanaian media house, Despite Media.

The walk took off from Ayi Mensah and ended at a park where they entertained thousands of people with music and dance contests.

Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win started dancing.Not long after, Despite Media presenter and actor Akrobeto took over.

Kumawood actor Big Akwes made funny facial expressions and hand gestures while dancing.

When it was next for comedian and actor Kalybos to dance, he was dragged onto the front of the stage by the other three actors.

The crowd was seen cheering them on as they entertained them with their incredible dance moves.

Below is a video of Akrobeto, Lil Win, Big Akwes and Kalybos dancing at Woso Woho '23.

Ghanaians react to a video of Akrobeto, Lil Win, Big Akwes and Kalybos dancing

Many people in the comment section picked Akrobeto as the winner of the dance contest.

prisymario_ said:

Wait ooo, is that Big Akwes and Lil Win smiling?

_naa_shika_1 stated:

Wofa Akrobeto has won the challenge

quench1 commented:

Wofa Akrobeto any day lol hahahahah.That man get moves

koffi_riichiie_stackz remarked:

Ghana is therapy that the whole world needs

wealthy_kojo_adasyd said:

Big Akwes den Lil Win dey vibe now. Men will always be men

fatman.sackey commented:

But Predator n Lil Wayne fought last two weeks on United Show. Eii this pple!

myzybabe stated:

What was @wofa_akrobeto pulling

Source: YEN.com.gh