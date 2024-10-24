52-year-old British actor Idris Elba said he has dedicated the next 10 years to planning his relocation to Africa

The actor shared several reasons for his big plans on the African continent, including his Ghanaian heritage

His remarks about his tribe have garnered significant traction on social media among his many Ghanaian fans

Hollywood star Idris Elba OBE, who recently attended the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, has begun planning to support Africa's movie industry.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's Thomas Naadi, the veteran actor shared his plans for the next 10 years involving Ghana.

Hollywood actor Idris Elba speaks about being Ga and moving to Ghana. Photo source: DiscussingFilm, BerlPhotography

The Golden Globa Award winner's idea is to plant film studios in Zanzibar and Accra, immersing himself in the continent's efforts to tell its stories.

"We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself, and that encourages us."

The Beasts of No Nation star believes the continent lacked the necessary facilities as established by several stakeholders in the African film industry.

Idris Elba brags about his Ga heritage

The 52-year-old Hollywood star was born Idrisa Akuna Elba to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonian father.

In his recent interview with the BBC, he acknowledged his Ghanaian heritage saying,

"I'm a Ga boy; I like the heat, I like the sun"

Last year, he met the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the first time at the prestigious Manhyia Palace and shared his experience on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Elba acknowledged that it was very fascinating to meet the Asante monarch and acknowledged that he had to switch from his jeans into a befitting traditional Kente for the meeting.

Fella Makafui joins Idris Elba in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui expressed her excitement about speaking alongside Idris Elba and others at this year's Africa Cinema Summit.

Fella said she was honoured to speak at the event, which celebrates the power of storytelling and African cinema and featured guests like TV producer Danny Damah and Nana Yaw.

