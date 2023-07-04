A fan called MC Menor Do Bom uploaded Sarkodie's Try Me on Spotify and Apple Music without authorisation

According to the producer of the song MOG Beatz, they are working to take down the song on both platforms

Many fans were concerned about how the money generated from the streams would be recuperated, while others were unbothered by the news

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A fan of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, MC Menor Do Bom, has allegedly uploaded Try Me without authorisation on audio streaming platforms, Spotify and Apple Music.

Sarkodie's Try Me, a reply to Yvonne Nelson. Image Credit: @MOGBeatz @sarkodie @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Twitter

Fan uploads Sarkodie's song without authorisation

MOG Beatz, the music producer for Sarkodie's Try Me song, a reply to Yvonne Nelson, has addressed concerns by fans about someone cashing out from the rapper's sweat.

According to MOG Beatz, the song was uploaded by MC Menor De Bom moments after it was allegedly leaked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He noted that the young man has made a lot of money from the number of plays and streams, and Spotify and Apple Music think he is the rightful owner of the song.

"The Sarkcess team is working on taking it down ASAP. Continue streaming on all other platforms ," he added in his message on Twitter.

Reactions as fan cashes out big from Sarkodie's Try Me song

Many people on social media were of the view that the song was not allegedly leaked as MOG Beatz claimed in his Twitter message.

They noted that Sarkodie's team was trying to do damage control for claims he made in the song in reference to Yvonne Nelson's book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Other Sarkodie fans, SarkNatives, questioned how the song was leaked and how the team would recuperate the funds lost.

@kwame_sarkcess said:

SarkCess Team really have to sit up

@SmatovicF commented:

So that guy uploaded it before Sark? And how will Sarkcess team get the money back?

@StreetisFuture stated:

Weak Team

ameyaw112 said:

Eii "cash out saa "?

edrino_greatness opined:

In the first place this song was unnecessary. Why won't an opportunist also take advantage of the situation? Some people were waiting for a song from Sarkodie so the beef can continue whiles someone too was busy cashing out lol

bigquammy remarked:

You see? Issues like these a great PR is needed but it looks like boys were heated. Calm down address it and make we know it was not your idea. One thing that big artistic brands need to understand is a good and articulate PR who is ready to speak on your behalf without your presence for media interviews can make a very big difference

maud_st.patrick stated:

They lying. It was not leaked biaa. Omu boaaaaahhh.

efua_smiley said:

This one de3 na lie, damage control wei de3 nnfa

Pappy Kojo starts Try Me dance challenge

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Italian-based Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo created a dance challenge for Sarkodie's Try Me song.

The challenge took over social media as fans shared their videos on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh