A fan who was touched by Yvonne Nelson's stories in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, reached out to her on social media

In the message, the fan highlighted the famous personalities mentioned in the memoir and how she had never seen a book this explosive in the country since her birth

The 31-year-old also advised her to ignore the naysayers and wished her a great weekend

A 31-year-old fan of Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson shared a sweet message in her direct messages on social media.

The message was centred on her recently released explosive memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In the message, the fan highlighted key personalities mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's memoir and how they impacted her life.

"The book, I am not Yvonne Nelson, mentions Peter Ala Adjetey, John Mahama, Nana Addo, Rawlings, Iyanya, Genevieve, Jackie, A powerful man of God's name and Michael Owusu," the fan wrote.

The person also added that the memoir emphasised why society should do better, why parents must be responsible and how good friendships can be life-changing.

"I just wanted to tell you, Yvonne, that no amount of trolls or weak attempts to drag you into banter with anyone can destroy gains you've made in life," the message said.

The message also read that the book is the best in our lifetime. The fan added that since their birth in 1992, they lived in Ghana till 2015, and they have seen a book that is this explosive.

Explosive such that every entertainment show in the country, political shows and even sports shows both on TV and radio discuss the content of the memoir.

"Remember, turbulence is the price we pay for flying so high. So drink Fanta and have a great weekend, girl," the message concluded.

Yvonne Nelson makes first public appearance after explosive memoir

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance after memoir got the internet buzzing.

The author and filmmaker met with her fans at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall and signed their copies of the memoir.

She also took pictures with her fans as they hugged her in photos.

