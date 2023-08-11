Cecelia Williams, the mother of the late Ghanaian actress Suzzy Williams has recounted the faithful day her daughter passed on

She alleged that Suzzy Williams' lover Edwin Eastman was the one who orchestrated her death by plotting a car accident

She reiterated that her daughter did not die at age 23 from a car accident as was reported

Late Ghanaian actress Suzzy Williams' mother, Madam Cecelia Williams, has made some revelations concerning the passing of her daughter.

Suzzy Williams and her mother.

Source: UGC

Suzzy Williams' mother Madam Cecelia Williams speaks

In an interview on NO.1 FM 105.3, Suzzy Williams' mother, Madam Cecelia Williams, alleged that her deceased daughter's lover, Edwin Eastman, murdered her.

She alleged that her daughter’s demise was not due to her getting involved in an accident, as was claimed.

Mrs Cecelia Williams claimed that she had concrete evidence that Edwin Eastman was part of a sinister plot leading to her daughter's loss.

"Yes, Suzzy did not die by accident. Suzzy was killed. It was framed up something. It was a calculated thing," she said.

Seeing Edwin for the first time, she said she suspected he was evil and described him as a 'grave looter'.

She said despite warning Suzzy Williams against her lover the first time she brought him home, she did not heed to her advice and left the house with him, and that was the last time he saw her alive.

"Even though Suzzy owned the car, she did not drive that day, it was Edwin. After he was arrested, he confessed that he was the one who drove but was afraid to disclose that initially.”

How Suzzy Williams died?

To recall, the famous Ghanaian actress passed on some 18 years ago, on September 8, 2005, at the age of 23, after reports stated that she got into a car accident.

The accident took place on the La-Teshie Nungua Highway in Accra. Even though it was reported that she died in the accident, her mother believes otherwise.

Below is a video of Suzzy Williams' mother baring it all in an interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh