Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown got many people laughing hard with a video she shared on TikTok

She made funny facial expressions by twisting her lips from side to side

Many people asked whether it was a filter as they talked about how the video relieved their stress by making them laugh

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown made a TikTok video of her making funny faces that got many people laughing hard.

Nana Ama McBrown makes funny faces

Host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown made people laugh hard when she posted a video of her twisting her lips to look longer than usual.

She rolled her eyes and kept a serious face while moving her lips in the video.

Mrs Mensah urged her fans not to take life seriously and that the video was one of those things.

She added a laughing emoji to indicate that the video made her laugh as well.

"one of those things #Brimm," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown making funny facial expressions.

Ghanaians react to a video of Nana Ama McBrown making hilarious facial expressions.

The comment section was filled with laughing emojis and people talking about how the TikTok video made them laugh.

Others asked whether it was a filter or Mrs Mensah making those faces.

Nana A. McBrown commented:

You Need A Smile From Empress #BRIMM

rhohiya said:

You wil kill us ooh

ORIGINALremarked:

Release stress

Angelsaid:

This one pass me

Take it Personal stated:

this must be a filter cuz eii

købby_ stated:

play dey ur eye top

Fan struggles to impress Nana Ama McBrown by speaking English

YEN.com.gh reported that a fan met Nana Ama McBrown for the first time and tried to impress her by speaking English fluently.

The die-hard fan struggled with his delivery, which got The Empress shushing him in the video.

The video got many people laughing hard as they filled the comments with love emojis.

Source: YEN.com.gh