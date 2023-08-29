Fella Makafui flaunted her lavish lifestyle while away on a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates

She rocked a black one-piece swimsuit and a crochet dress, and she also displayed the expensive heels and slippers she bought herself

Many people admired how she was spending her time in Dubai and they hailed her in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui was spotted going to the beach in Dubai in a one-piece swimsuit and a crochet dress.

Fella Makafui goes to a beach in Dubai. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui flaunts curves and expensive gifts

Fella Makafui rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her fine legs. She covered up with a green crochet dress with one hand dropping from the side.

The crochet dress dropped to the floor while accentuating her curves. She rocked a black bob wig to match with the black onesie. She rocked a natural undertone makeup look.

Mrs Frimpong, as she is also known, carried a pink bag to style her beach look. She showed off a large bouquet of roses and other luxury slippers and heels she bought herself.

Below is a carousel post of Fella Makafui slaying in a one-piece swimsuit and a crochet dress.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui putting on display the expensive items she bought for herself.

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui's post

Many people gushed over how Fella Makafui was spending the vacation in Dubai.

osei__felicia said:

Birthday moodz ❤️❤️❤️ henjoy

twinsdntbeg remarked:

This girl fella

ericaemefa said:

This looks good!

iamwendy_model commented:

Where is your husband? Just asking

naadromo6 said:

Love u dear, Ur energy everything

poundz_the_barber remarked:

Our madam where dey your ring

pbellruth said:

A strong self Affirmation ❤️

Fella Makafui goes on a luxury electric catamaran cruise in Dubai

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui went on a solo cruise on an electric catamaran in Dubai.

She seemed relaxed and enjoyed the breeze while on the electric catamaran alone.

Ghanaians asked whether there was a guide at the bottom of the boat to ensure her safety since she was on it alone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh