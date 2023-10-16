Actresses Kisa Gbekle and Jackie Appiah caught the attention of many when they joined the dance challenge of the former's hit song titled Korkor

Jackie Appiah was all smiles as she followed in the steps of Kisa Gbekle in the video

Many people spoke about how down to earth Jackie Appiah was in the video as she supported the music career of her fellow actress

Actress Kisa Gbekle, in a video, taught her fellow actress Jackie Appiah, the dance to her recently released song Korkor.

Jackie Appiah and Kisa Gbekle dancing. Image Credit: @kiagbekle

Jackie Appiah and Kisa Gbekle dance in a video

In the video, Kisa Gbekle told Jackie Appiah about her recently released song, Korkor, and asked her to join the dance challenge.

Kisa coached Jackie in a step-by-step tutorial on how to dance to the song. With all smiles, Jackie followed Kisa's moves.

Towards the middle of the video, the Korkor hitmaker turned her back to shake it vigorously as Jackie watched in awe.

Commenting on the video, Jackie Appiah noted that it was fun hanging out with Kisa Gbekle., She wrote:

fun day

Jackie Appiah and Kisa Gbekle dancing to the latter's hit song Korkor.

Ghanaians shared their views on the dance moves of Jackie Appiah and Kisa Gbekle

Many people loved Jackie Appiah moves and they admired her eagerness to learn the dance moves from Kisa Gbekle.

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

queen_bridget said:

Aaww Jackie she's Soo sweet

isabella_etor said:

Jackie is such a lady

kobby_novich said:

Even the teacher, kora doesn't know how to dance

akosuanura said:

You and Jackie I don’t know who can dance

lis_ndukwee said:

Jackie....calm, gentle, beautiful, intelligent and drama free

abokye said:

Looking gorgeous as always

akosuasnaturals_gh said:

Honestly Jackie Appiah is awuraba ankasa @jackieappiah

Nana Ama McBrown jams to Nipa Yɛ Cobra by Obaapa Gladys

YEN.com.gh, in another dance related story, reported that Nana Ama McBrown danced and sang the viral hit song by Obaapa Gladys, Nipa Yɛ Cobra.

Dressed in black, she made hand gestures which portrayed the movement of the cobra in a video. Many people suggested to McBrown to invite Obaapa Gladys to Onua Showtime to promote the viral song.

Source: YEN.com.gh