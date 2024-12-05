Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas turned many heads online when a video of her looking regal in a kente corsetted gown and gold ensembles surfaced online

Quophi Akotuah, the designer of the outfit, noted that Joselyn's piece was from the Awareso Collection

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the video, and they complimented her in the comments

Seasoned actress Joselyn Dumas mesmerised many Ghanaians when a video and photos of her looking regal in a traditional Ashanti bride attire surfaced on social media.

Joselyn Dumas looks regal in kente and gold ensembles. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

Details of Joselyn Dumas' attire

Joselyn's corsetted outfit was made of original Kente fabric, which accentuated her fine curves. Beads were handcrafted onto the gown, making it sparkle.

She accessorised her look by wearing gold pieces around her neck and wrist which signified royalty in the Ashanti tradition.

Two of the gold necklaces she wore were designed with white pearls, making her neckline stand out in the photos.

The star actress' makeup was heavy and beautiful, highlighting her wonderful facial features, and her skin was radiant.

The designer of the outfit, Quophi Akotuah shared a captivating video on Instagram and in the caption, he noted that the piece Joselyn wore was from the Awareso Collection.

Reactions to Joselyn Dumas in regal attire

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Joselyn looked in her kente corseted gown and gold ensembles.

Below are the lovely reactions from fans:

stylessamson said:

"Here we are in 2024 and yet the hips still don’t lie"

selinabeb said:

"Our resplendent queen, piawwwww! Gye wu two ✌🏾❤️😍"

osasiyare8 said:

"Your beauty is making me😢😍"

sidrasmithofficial said:

"Gorgeous!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

real_vimlady said:

"Made in Ghana beauty🔥👏👏👏👏👏"

Joselyn proves her strength in the gym

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Joselyn Dumas and film director Kofi Asamoah exercised in the gym and a video of him challenging her went viral online.

In the challenge, Joselyn was to prove how strong she was by pushing Kofi while he stood on a sled push.

Many people people were overjoyed that the star actress won the bet, while others admired how strong she was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh