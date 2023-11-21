Nadia Buari marked her 40th birthday on November 21, 2023, and as such she dropped lovely photos

She slayed in two different outfits as she flaunted her beautiful self on her Instagram page

Many people showered her with birthday wishes and sweet messages

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari turned a year older on November 21, 2023, and to celebrate, she shared several pictures of herself dazzling in lovely outfits.

Nadia Buari's 40th birthday photos. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari marks her 40th birthday

Nadia Buari shared several pictures of herself on her Instagram page as she dazzled in outfits.

In one of her birthday photoshoot looks, the multiple award-winning actress slayed in a white long-sleeved shirt which she paired with a pair of blue skinny jeans.

In another photo, she flaunted her beautiful facial features in a set of portrait photos, as she rocked a black dress.

Portrait pictures of Nadia Buari as she slayed in all black.

Nadia Buari slayed in white long-sleeved shirt and jeans trousers in her other birthday outfit.

Fans celebrate Nadia Buari as she turned a year older

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Nadia Buari as others gushed over how stunning she looked in her birthday pictures.

iamnancynadine said:

Oh my goodness!!! What manner of gorgeousness is this?!!❤️

official_luvguru said:

only if all wishes are realistic, it would have been you and I from Genesis to revealation

iamshagga said:

I just love everything about you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️YOUR AN ANGEL❤️❤️❤️

captainbwoyvevo said:

Few hours my wifey Queen Day and I’m not even around to celebrate her

princenewman said:

If it's your birthday,,,a big RANG for you

ransford_kemson said:

Happy birthday in Advance my Love….Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️

iamkhadijatukorley said:

It’s giving birthday mood

More pictures as Nadia Buari turns 40.

