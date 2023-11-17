Nadia BUari lip-synced one of Rev Kofi Oduro's viral videos of him preaching to his congregation at the Alabaster International Ministries

The audio in the video was about Rev Oduro speaking about dating in this generation

Many rated Nadia Buari's acting skills highly, while the video got many laughing hard

Celebrated actress Nadia Buari got many people laughing hard and commending her acting when she shared a video of her lip-syncing to one of Pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries Rev. Kofi Oduro's videos.

Nadia Buari and Rev Kofi Oduro in photos. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari and @prophet_dr_kofi_oduro

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari lip-syncs Rev Oduro's video

Nadia Buari lip-synced to one of the viral videos of Rev Kofi Oduro where he was giving his congregation at the Alabaster International Ministries relationship advice.

In the video, Rev. Oduro stated that the current generation has tarnished the image of reputable dating and courtship with intercourse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nadia Buari's facial expressions, hand gestures and actions in the video left many people awed by her talent.

Video of Nadia Buari lip-syncing one of Rev. Kofi Oduro's viral videos.

Ghanaians react to Nadia Buari's video of her lip-syncing to one of Rev. Kofi Oduro's videos

Nadia Buari's video got many people laughing hard as they commended her acting skills.

See some of the reactions below:

princedavidosei said:

I fully endorse this message

nicolettem646_ said:

How long did it take you to practice this?

nhanha_yaw_aiden said:

I love that man called Kofi Oduro ❤️❤️❤️

eddy_tay5 said:

She’s still talented!! I’ve watched over 10 times!❤️❤️

ransford_kemson said:

I watched this Like thousand times …Love you so much ;Such a Talent ❤️❤️❤️❤️

rita_apaloo said:

You are too good chai

kobbyna_real said:

You cannot watch this video once

Many are in awe as Nadia Buari drops wedding photos flaunting her gown

YEN.com.gh reported that pictures of Nadia Buari looking stunning in a wedding gown melted many hearts on social media as they wished it was a real wedding.

The pictures were captured in the scene where she tied the knot with Ramsey Nouah in the unreleased movie Merry Men 3.

Many people drooled over the plush decor used in that particular scene as others admired Nadia Buari's gown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh