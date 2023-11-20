DJ Switch celebrated the birthday of her brother Theophilus Tandoh on her Instagram page

She shared a lovely picture of the two of them and wrote a beautiful message to him

Many people joined DJ Switch in celebrating Theophilus as they wrote sweet messages in the comments

2017 Talented Kids winner, DJ Switch, celebrated the birthday of her brother Theophilus Tandoh with a beautiful photo and a heartwarming message.

DJ Switch and her brother Theophilus Tandoh in a lovely photo. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

DJ Switch celebrates brother's birthday

DJ Switch's brother Theophilus Tandoh turned a year older on November 20, 2023, and to celebrate his special day, she shared a lovely picture and a touching message.

In the message, DJ Switch revealed that he was her favourite person, and she talked about how dearly she loves him.

They say a father is a girl’s first love, but you are mine. You are literally my favourite person ever!

She also prayed for him by writing:

I pray your life is as sweet as your way with words! I pray for long life, strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Biggie Bro!❤️ @t_tandoh

Responding to DJ Switch's birthday wish, Theophilus Tandoh used his official Instagram account, @t_tandoh, to thank his adorable sister. He wrote:

Aww , thank you very much big sis.

Photo of DJ Switch and her brother as he celebrates his birthday.

Birthday wishes pour in for DJ Switch's brother

Many lovely messages poured in for DJ Switch's brother Theophilus Tandoh as he turned a year older.

intentional_woman_ said:

Happy birthday, love. God bless ❤️ you.

heis_lucem said:

Birthday blessings lil bro ❤️

xo_ga_ga said:

Happy birthday bruh❤️

darko3146 said:

Happy birthday little one

pablo_armah_1 said:

Happy birthday

donflex0244 said:

Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

DJ Switch and her mom fly to Ghana from the US to surprise Gloria Sarfo

In another related story about DJ Switch, YEN.com.gh reported that the talented DJ and her mother visited actress Gloria Sarfo at her home in Ghana, and little did the actress know they were in the country.

They danced and conversed in a heartwarming video Gloria Sarfo shared on her Instagram page.

Many people admired their friendship after watching the video.

