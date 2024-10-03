Nadia Buari, in a social media post, shared the official trailer for her upcoming movie, which featured Majid Michel

The new movie titled, "I Was Here," will be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on October 28, 2024

Nadia Buari said that the upcoming movie will be released as part of the Cancer Awareness Month initiative

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari released the official trailer for her upcoming movie, I Was Here.

Actress Nadia Buari releases the trailer for her upcoming movie with Majid Michel. Photo source: @iamnadiabuari @majidmichelmm

Nadia Buari releases upcoming movie's trailer

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to announce her upcoming movie, I Was Here. Delta Boy's Productions Inc. produced the film, which featured actor Majid Michel and a host of new faces in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The movie, which casts the celebrated actress as a young woman battling cancer, will be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on October 28, 2024.

Sharing the trailer, Nadia Buari expressed her excitement and anticipation for the release of her upcoming movie.

The actress noted that the I Was Here movie was a project intended to promote the Cancer Awareness Month initiative in October every year.

"🚨: Watch the official trailer for “ I WAS HERE” and catch the full movie on October 18th. 🎬 at Silverbird Cinemas. The Official cancer month film."

Nadia Buari added that the movie premiere would be an “unforgettable experience” for her fans. She also shared additional information on how fans can purchase tickets for the premiere.

Below is the trailer for Nadia Buari's upcoming I Was Here movie:

Nadia Buari's movie trailer excites fans

Nadia Buari's I Was Here movie trailer triggered excitement and anticipation among fans and celebrities who thronged to the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

iamnadinexe commented:

"Make sure you hit the cinema with tissues... I can see we would need it😩."

ikogbonna commented:

"Nice story line … amazing actress 💐."

iamabenaserwaa commented:

"A pleasant surprise!! Let's have it!!🤭🥳."

itzzmemisenga_ commented:

"I’m alrdy crying😢😭💐."

dillykendell commented:

"@__nuells__ we are going to the cinema love 🔥😍!!"

Nadia Buari watches her daughter play

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari shared pictures of herself and her daughters hanging out at the beach on social media.

The celebrated actress was spotted watching the children as they played in the sand before joining them.

