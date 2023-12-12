Celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson shared a lovely video from one of her flights as she sat down comfortably to watch a movie she filmed and produced

She captioned the post on her X account as a dream, hinting that it was a dream true to have her movie been played on a flight she boarded

Many people admired how she enjoyed herself while others hailed her in the comments

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson was elated as the airline she boarded played one of her movies on the flight she booked.

Yvonne Nelson on a flight. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Twitter

Yvonne Nelson watches her movie on a flight

Yvonne Nelson shared a short video of how she enjoyed her flight as she dropped a video of her seated comfortably while watching a movie.

The movie that was shown was one she produced and was filmed by her production company, YN Productions.

In the scene that was shown in the video, Yvonne Nelson was interacting with fellow Ghanaian actor John Dumelo.

Captioning the video she shared on her verified X account, she hinted that it was a dream come true for her. She wrote:

D r e a m s

Video of Yvonne Nelson enjoying one of her movies on a First class flight.

Ghanaians react to Yvonne Nelson's post on X

Yvonne Nelson's video coupled with the caption got many of her followers on X to share with her how far she had come in her acting career.

Her fans hailed her in the comment section as she enjoyed herself on the luxurious flight.

@EOwodoo said:

They do come true when God's Grace abounds with you ❤️

@wilsonamoako1 said:

Dreams indeed.

@AppiahGeorgin19 said:

Wow...I love this

@iam_enobaby said:

Screen goddess

@ParryQuame said:

Soft life

Source: YEN.com.gh