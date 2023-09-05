Gorgeous actress Kafui Danku detailed her experience flying business class with KLM Airline

The actress made the trip with her daughter and son, Baby Lorde and Titan

The trio documented their adventure from the check-in point at the immigration through to the lounge, boarding and even the toilet on the plane

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku shared her flying adventure as a business class passenger with her two children, which cost GH¢186,783.90 (GH¢62,261.30 per passenger) on KLM.

The pretty actress has started a new side hustle where she reviews businesses and service providers on her social media platforms.

Her latest review covers her travel experience with KLM Airline.

A photo collage of Kafui Danku Image credit: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

In the video, Kafui Danku shared their journey from check-in to when they were finally airborne.

She shared their smooth transition through immigration and their short but fulfilling stay at the Adinkralounge reserved for business class passengers.

Kafui Danku listed some of the perks one would receive in business class, including enough leg room, headphones, a pillow, a blanket and a bottle of "welcome" water.

She also described the washroom as relatively small but very neat and adequate.

Kafui Danku did not have any bad things to say about the food, but she noted that they were served with stainless steel cutlery instead of plastic.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kafui Danku's business class flight experience

The post has attracted different reactions as people feel differently about spending such an amount of money travelling.

Anita Sam commented:

Thank you for showing us beautiful places. My kids and I enjoy watching your videos.

Awura Abena Papabi commented:

Nice but Emirates any day, any time hw3 I'll never be poor oo

Kportufe Charles commented:

That's my 3years earnings in GES herrh mewu

Attah Archibald Precious commented:

Someone's whole life money is someone's one destination ticket. That's life. Its hardwork. We will all get there one day. God bless you, Maa.

Kafui Danku tells girls to stop cooking and washing for their boyfriends

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Kafui Danku's opinion on how girls should treat the men they are dating.

According to the actress, no woman should serve her boyfriend as a maid because she wants him to marry her. She added that cooking and washing for a man does not guarantee he would marry you.

Kafui Danku added that women who prize themselves are more respected than those who cheapen themselves for men.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh