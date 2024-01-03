Actress Lydia Forson got many admiring her beauty when she dropped pictures to commemorate the New Year, 2024

She went shirtless in the pictures and was covered in gold glitter while her hair was parted into two and wrapped with a wig with the end left in puffs

Many were awed by the beauty of the photos such that they filled the comment section with compliments

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson turned many heads online when she dropped gorgeous pictures of her without a top and instead covered in gold glitter.

Lydia Forson sparkles in New Year photos. Image Credit: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson dazzles in New Year pictures

Lydia Forson took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of herself to commemorate the New Year. She went shirtless in this set of pictures as she covered herself with gold glitter that made her sparkle.

The seasoned actress had her hair styled into two ponytails, with each of them wrapped the traditional way with the use of a wig and the ends left in puffs. Her nails matched the colour of the glitter as she held her bosoms closer to her chest.

In the caption of the post, she wrote a message saying:

Happy 2024!! This year we are Being bold & beautiful!!! We are looking for Hairstylists, Makeup Artists, Barbers, Nail Techs who want to take their brand to the next level!!!

Gorgeous pictures of Lydia Forson as she goes shirtless and covers herself in glitter.

Ghanaians react to Lydia Forson's shirtless pictures

The pictures caught the attention of many of Lydia Forson's followers such that they filled the comment section with compliments.

kofikoomsongh_ said:

These are Lydia’s best and most iconic pictures!!! She needs to frame this moments!!! It’s so beautiful and gody like a god!

kobirana said:

Okayyyy it will be a HOTTT year

saque_maddish said:

This is a true definition of an African woman.

enyonamsateklah said:

This is Womanhood is shade Gold and bold ❤️

_akosuah_diva said:

Pure gold. As pure as ur heart ❤️

arreallared said:

You are the ICON

kingsmultimedia_ said:

Beautiful shots ❤️

blessfortune said:

I am screaming ❤️❤️❤️

hairby_rosieberlin said:

Beautiful Lydia

Lydia Forson flaunts youthful face as she turns 39

YEN.com.gh reported that on October 24, 2023, Lydia Forson turned a year older, and to celebrate, she dropped gorgeous pictures on her social media page.

The multiple award-winning actress was dressed in all pink as she flaunted her stunning makeup in a carousel post.

Nigerian actresses Kate Henshaw and Abimbola Craig, Ghanaian musician Emelia Brobbey and many others wished her well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh