Ghana has fast established its name as an entertainment destination, especially for many high-end socialites

Elsa Majimbo has added her voice to the trending narrative about Ghana being the best African hotspot for prime entertainment

The influencer's sweltering account of her stay in Ghana has gotten many netizens talking

Elsa Majimbo, the viral Kenyan influencer popularly known for her satirical monologues has given Ghana and the country's men a high rating.

Last year, several videos of the comedian's activities in Ghana popped up online.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok, she gave an extensive review of her stay in Ghana, calling it the best time ever.

Elsa Majimbo tensions Ghanaian netizens with her stay in Ghana Photo source: Instagram/Majimbo

Source: Instagram

Elsa Majimbo lauds Ghanaian men

According to Elsa, she never had to pay for drinks in the presence of Ghanaian men during her stint in Ghana.

The comedian who is affiliated with powerful celebs like Beyonce disclosed that her initial visit which was supposed to be a short stay became four months with a fling she found in Ghana.

"Throughout my stay, all I did was wake up, go for brunch, freshen up, go for dinner, party till 8 am and the routine continues," the comedian added in her review.

The 22-year-old who is heralded as the youngest person on Forbes established she would never exchange her time in Ghana for anything.

Netizens react to Elsa Majimbo's review of her stay in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on Elsa Majimbo's experience in Ghana.

@efuasei said:

Ghana is fun when you’re rich rich. I can’t wait.

@DelademBansah wrote:

You'd have to earn in dollars to live this good in Ghana as a Ghanaian

@msreedamusic remarked:

Also can’t wait to experience this Ghana

@topboi_leo exclaimed:

Lmao stories like this are so common to hear. Ghana banyinba n’atopa. If you don’t know, ask Oko

@Owula_Kpakpo added:

The Ghana ebi different for the diaspora people oh.

US woman calls Ghanaian men stingy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a viral video in which a US woman recounted her experience with men during her visit to Ghana.

According to the woman, Ghanaian men were the stingiest people she had ever met triggering scores of netizens to share their thoughts about her submission.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh