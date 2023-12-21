Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo bragged about having a lucrative and productive farm

He took a selfie with the truckload of crates of eggs packaged in the trunk of a pickup which was on its way to customers who had ordered

Many applauded him in the comment section and encouraged him to show off and be proud of being a farmer

Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo showed how productive his farm was by flaunting a truckload of crates of eggs in a post on his X account.

John Dumelo's farm produce. Image Credit: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

John Dumelo flaunts a truckload of eggs from his farm

In the photo, John Dumelo, who is also contesting for the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency parliamentary seat showed off produce from his farm.

The seasoned actor took a selfie with the crates of eggs in the trunk of the pickup car.

In the caption of the post, Mr Dumelo greeted his followers and noted that he was en route to deliver the eggs to his customers. He wrote:

Goodmorning. I’m off to do deliver my eggs. this one too they will say settings. Ok oooo

Post by John Dumelo on X as he showed off produce from his farm.

Ghanaians react to the photo of John Dumelo flaunting eggs from his farm

Many Ghanaians in the comment section noted that John Dumelo was showing off how productive his farm was with the photo.

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

@real_homie482 said:

Settings Senior Farmer

@KyeiMeshack said:

Give him half of Aunt Cecilia’s money and check whether we will import certain foods from abroad. Typical Ghanaian Farmer to reduce the importation of some foods from abroad! Keep it up bro…

@Kwaben_Agyemang said:

Fact that you're posting die33 it's settings lol

@GraceGyan3 said:

People will always talk whether it's bad or good

@manny_combs said:

This one be packaging

@InterBoyGH said:

A Gov't that is preparing to introduce Vehicle Income Tax, could well come up with Egg Delivery Tax once they spot an opportunity. They hate to see people making small money in the economy. Mmhh...

@d_wortor9 said:

it's their own cup of tea @johndumelo make dem also find something do... that's all that matters Plenty talk no dey take money come home.... you got it all man

John Dumelo congratulates PRESEC, presents 8 crates of eggs

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo presented the management of PRESEC with eight crates of eggs from his farm as a congratulatory token for their eighth NSMQ trophy.

The presentation came after the actor fulfilled his promise to walk backwards, barefoot, from the University of Ghana campus to PRESEC school premises if the school won the competition.

Many commended the actor for his token and honouring his promise and called him a man of integrity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh