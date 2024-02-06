Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari was the recipient of the Best Actress of the 2024 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

Upon receiving her plaque, she made a video and shared it on social media, thanking the media house for the award and noting that she would be there in person to receive it the next time she bags it

Many people congratulated Nadia Buari, while others hailed her for being a talented actress

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari emerged as the winner of the Best Actress award at the 2024 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Nadia Buari receives her YEN Award.

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari bags Best Actress at the 2024 YEN Awards

Receiving her plaque, Nadia Buari expressed gratitude to YEN.com.gh for recognising her hard work and awarding her accordingly.

She noted that she had been away for a bit, and when she returned, she came back to meet an award waiting for her.

In the video, she unpacked the plaque from the box and flaunted it. The mother of five noted that she does not take such recognition for granted and said she would be there in person next time to receive the award.

In the caption of the video, she wrote a sweet message saying:

I’m sure u could tell how appreciative I am by the number of times I said thank you. Once again, thank you @yencomghnews God bless you.

Below is a heartfelt video of Nadia Buari thanking YEN for the award and her fans for voting for her.

Ghanaians congratulate Nadia Buari for winning a YEN Award

Congratulatory messages poured in for Nadia Buari as she flaunted her award in a video, thanked her fans for voting for her, and thanked YEN for the award.

freddieleonard said:

Awesome Talent Nadia. Congratulations

iamkhadijatukorley said:

Congratulations ❤️u worked so hard for it baes❤️

kukiescloset said:

Congratulations to u sis❤️,,u deserve it n more♥️

missrenebel said:

Simply the best Well deserving yet more to come

sleeklymannyc_fanpage said:

Congratulations My Queen ❤️… you see I gave you more to post about

kederky said:

You deserve more ❤️! Sending love to u ❤️❤️

Erkuah Official bags YEN Awards' Social Media Star for TikTok

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that talented comedian and TikToker Erkuah Official won the Social Media Star for TikTok in the 2024 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

This is the second time she has won the prestigious award for the same category.

Erkuah Official thanked her fans for voting for her despite being absent from TikTok.

