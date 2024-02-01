Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari warmed the hearts of many when she shared a heartwarming video of her baby

In the video, the baby laid on her chest and played with her top while she sang Akwaboah Jnr and Efya's 2018 hit song, Hold Me Down

Many people gushed over how adorable her baby looked without even having to look at its face

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari melted the hearts of many of her social media followers when she shared an adorable video of her newborn baby.

Nadia Buari and her baby. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari1

Source: TikTok

Nadia Buari dropped a lovely video of her baby

Nadia Buari shared a lovely video of her adorable baby on her TikTok page. In the video, the little child was seated on her chest as it played with her top.

Nadia Buari was all smiles as she sang Akwaboah Jnr and Efya's 2018 hit song, Hold Me Down while holding onto her bundle of joy.

Below is an adorable video of Nadia Buari and her baby.

Ghanaians gush over Nadia Buari's baby

Below are reactions to the video of Nadia Buari showing off her baby in a cute video:

Original_Ama_Agyeiwaa said:

Before a baby can lift his head, he’s about 4 months going, roughly 6 months then.. and for this, he can touch as well. Hope we're all learning to be secretive.

Lady1 said:

The people around her too are secretive paaa. Congratulations to you Nadia

J . O . D said:

How many children does this beautiful woman have? I'm sure she lives on an island. No media, no drama, no stress, just privacy . I'm proud of you, Nadia.

"Besties": 2020 video of Nadia Buari and Jackie Appiah during lockdown surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari celebrated Jackie Appiah's 40th birthday by sharing an old video from 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic when Ghana and many countries around the world were in a lockdown.

In the video, they changed into various outfits as they played different activities in their respective homes. The video warmed the hearts of many of their fans as they gushed over their friendship.

Source: YEN.com.gh