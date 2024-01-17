Talented comedian and TikToker Erkuah Official won the Social Media Star for TikTok in the 2024 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

This is the second time she has won the prestigious award for the same category

Erkuah Official thanked her fans for voting for her despite being absent from the entertainment app, TikTok

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official bagged the Social Media Star for TikTok in the 2024 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Erkuah Official bags YEN Entertainment award

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh after taking the award, Erkuah Official thanked her loyal fans for voting for her.

The talented TikToker and comedian noted that despite her absence from the entertainment app, her fervent fans did not forget about her, but rather vouched for her to win.

"Thank you so much. Even in my absence, you guys were voting fro me to win this," she said.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Erkuah Ofifical has swept away this prestigious award.

About the YEN Entertainment Awards

The YEN Entertainment Awards, which is organised by YEN.com.gh, seeks to reward celebrities and other entertainers for their sterling works within the year under review. The awards cover various fields, such as music, movies, comedy, sports, fashion, and social media. Check out the full list of winners here.

Below is a video of Erkuah Official receiving her award.

