Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up applications for prospective actors and actresses who would like to feature in her movies

She shared the details in an Instagram post while giving her fans a snippet of her upcoming movie from Empress Production

The movie titled Great and Mighty is the first movie of Empress Production and is set to premiere on YouTube soon

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is calling all aspiring actors and actresses to apply to join her newly established film production company, Empress Production.

Nana Ama McBrown opens applications for movie roles for Empress Production

shared a trailer for her upcoming movie series, Great and Mighty, and noted that it would soon be available for movie lovers to stream on YouTube.

She also encouraged her fans to subscribe to Empress Production on YouTube and noted that the newly established film company is looking for actors and actresses.

"GREAT &MIGHTY series Coming soon on YouTube. Subscribe Empress Production @empress_production," she wrote on Instagram.

How to apply for a movie role at Empress Production

Sharing with her millions of followers how they could apply, Mrs McBrown Mensah said prospective applicants need to record a short video of themselves acting and share it with a number on WhatsApp, which she shared in the caption.

Below are the other details required of each applicant:

Send only one short video of yourself acting to WhatsApp number #0552478005 ● Your telephone number ☎️ ● Your location ●Your occupation ● Languages You speak

The multiple award-winning actress also advised applicants not to call the number since the details required were self-explanatory. She emphasised that the application process was free and advised others to beware of scammers.

● No Calling Please ●No Calling ●Be alert of SCAMMERS ●ITS FREEEEEE ● Don't send money to anyone ● It's free ● It's freeeeee ●it's Freeeeeeee

Below is the trailer of Nana Ama McBrown's first produced movie under her newly established film company, Empress Production.

Ras Nene and Aba Dope speak fake patois in McBrown's new movie series, video

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown teased her fans and the studio audience of Onua Showtime by airing the trailer of her upcoming movie series.

The movie series featured YouTuber Ras Nene, media personality Aba Dope and many other actors and actresses.

Many people in the comments campaigned for others to subscribe to her YouTube Channel, while others shared their anticipation for the official release of the movie.

