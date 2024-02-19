Kumawood comic actor Kyekyeku got emotional when actress Vivian Jill gifted him GH¢10k and vouched to help him sell tickets to his 1957 movie premiere

Kumawood comic actor Kyekyeku broke into tears when actress Vivian Jill Lawrence gifted him GH¢10,000 and bought tickets to his much-anticipated movie, 1957.

Vivian Jill gifts Kyekyeku GH¢10k

In the video, Kyekyeku said he was amazed when he received a call from Vivian Jill Lawrence on the number of tickets she wanted for his 1957 movie premiere.

When Kyekyeku and Mrs Jill Lawrence arrived at a venue which looked like a pub, she gathered his friends and actors who starred in the movie for an announcement.

She then told them that she had a surprise for the comic actor, and that was when she presented him with the money, which got him emotional.

The money comes after Mrs Jill Lawrence requested 25 VIP tickets and 25 tickets for a couple worth GH¢100 each.

She also told the comic actor that she would help him sell tickets to the movie premiere, making him cry even more.

The comic actor thanked the actress, saying:

"God bless you for the love you have shown me. I'm so happy for this wonderful gift you have given to me. I will never forget. I'm overwhelmed with what she has done."

Video of Vivian Jill presenting GH¢10k to Kyekyeku to support his new movie.

Reactions to a video of Vivial Jill gifting Kyekyeku

Many people in the comment section praised Vivian Jill for the kind gesture. Others also talked about how humble Kyekyeku is after receiving the gift.

Below are some of the reactions:

ashantibabee said:

You can tell this guy is very humble

lawrencia_d said:

Vivian ❤️❤️❤️ that’s when a Thursday born says I gatch ya then it’s always on a different level

sheena.xx7 said:

Vivian Jill is someone I will never stop loving ❤️how I wish to meet her one day but it's life

isaackwesioppong said:

God bless you Mama Jill

stoneypapaa said:

10,000 the boy suffer keep

manyebarlerkie said:

Awww.

mensah19 said:

God bless you Yaa

andrew.mensah said:

She do all ✌

