Oasis Night club and lounge, owned by popular Ghanaian rapper D-Black, has found itself in a dilemma.

ECG has recently caught D-Black in a tight spot as his nightclub has been found defrauding the electricity company through illegal connection

The nightclub has since seen its power disconnected, with further investigations into the matter set to be done.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of Accra’s well-known nightclubs where lots of Ghanaians go to unwind has been denied electricity by ECG. The nightclub that rapper D-Black owns was evading payment of power services rendered to them by ECG.

During an operation by the task force, the nightclub was caught lacking as an illegal connection they had done was detected.

The visit to the establishment has since seen a power cut-off to the establishment. The police have slapped the club managers with a notice to report to their office for further investigations.

Photo: Ghanaian rapper Dblack and Oasis nightclub Source: @dblackgh, @oasisloungegh

Source: Instagram

Oasis is suspected of having perpetrated the illegal connection for a long time.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Citinewsroom.com reported that in the past month, ECG has been going after state institutions and private companies, which have defaulted them millions of cedis. The operation is being done to cut down on the number of illegal connections in the country, denying the company a lot of revenue.

Consequences Of Illegal Electricity Connections

Illegal connections have been rampant in the country for the past years, with many Ghanaians trying to evade payment of electricity bills through illegal connections. Indulging in illegal electricity connections comes with its ramifications. Some of the risks involved include: Overload of transformers and lines causing damage to them, it also causes to poor distribution of electricity to homes, and damage to electrical appliances. There's also a high risk of a fire break

ECG In Tussle With State Agencies: Power Supply Cut To Various Ministries

ECG’s war on illegal connections has been a swift one.

In a post previously published by YEN.com.gh the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s operation to retrieve debts are the Ministry of Finance and several government agencies.

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is ironically on the list for the impending power disconnection by the utility company.

Source: YEN.com.gh