Musician Sista Afia advised rapper Medikal and his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui as they publicly dealt with their marriage issues and divorce

Sister Afia advised her fans never to interfere in the marriage issues of couples, adding that they should believe her

Her post sparked massive debate online as many claimed the couple brought their matters to social media hence opening them to public scrutiny

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Singer Sista Afia has weighed in on the divorce saga of rapper Medika and his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui.

Sista Afia, Fella Makafui and Medikal in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @sista.afia and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia spoke about marriage on her social media

Sista Afia took to her official Facebook account to share some piece of advice about marriage to her followers.

In ther advice she encouraged people to refrain from poking their noses into the matters of married couple.

The Carry Go hitmaker ended her short message by telling her fans to believe her since she was speaking the truth.

"Stay out of married people’s issues!!! Believe me ," Sista Afia wrote on Facebook.

Sista Afia's message comes at a time when Fella Makafui and Medikal are going through a divorce publicly and matters about their marriage have surfaced on social media generating a massive buzz.

Below is a post Sista Afia made on her Facebook account.

Reactions as Sista Afia dropped marriage advice on Facebook

Many people in the comment section talked about Fella Makafui and Medikal making their marriage problems public and open to scrutiny.

Others also loved the advice Sista Afia shared as they wished for the famous Ghanaian celebrity couple to resolve their marriage issues and restore calm in their home.

Below are the reactions from the comment section of the social media post:

Nhyiraba Tawiah Isaac said:

Yes, else you will be 3rd person

Osayo Tetteh said:

They brought it to us on social media. We were thinking of ourselves when they brought it

Gloria Andoh said:

Well said!

Harriet Agyepomaa said:

They should keep their marriage issues privately, but if they choose to deal with it publicly then everyone has right to share their opinion.

Bernard Armstrong said:

Is their marriage issue private or public? We are concerned and commenting on it because it’s public so we can’t stay out until it goes back privately.

Oscar Tabaras said:

When you bring every thing about your marriage to public that is what you get either good way or bad way the public will always have their say. So let them deal with it. Food person go chop saf he go post am online lolx .

Zabarma Fyn Gal said:

If they bring it to social media , we will also share our opinions we dont care if they reconcile in the future or not..we go talk our mind about online marital issues

DJ Azonto gave Medikal marriage advice, peeps applauded his wise words

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto weighed in on the divorce of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, which has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the statement, he issued advice to Medikal and also opened up about his marriage issues with his wife, who is a Northerner.

DJ Azonto also pleaded with the rapper to tone it down with the social media rants and disclosing too much information about his marriage problems.

Source: YEN.com.gh