Dr Likee, in a trending video, was spotted in public with fellow comic actors Fanta Blaq and Papa Kumasi

The comic actor expressed his excitement as Fanta Blaq visited him to show his newly purchased car

The video gathered many reactions from social media users who flooded the comment section to share their opinion

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee was overexcited as his colleague Fanta Blaq purchased his first car after his recent success in the movie industry.

Dr Likee expresses excitement at seeing Fanta Blaq buy his first car. Photo source: @official_ras_nene @fanta_blaq

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee excited about Fanta Blaq's car

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fanta Blaq visited Dr Likee on his movie set to show him the newly purchased Hyundai Elantra car. The comic actor and fellow comic actor Papa Kumasi expressed excitement at seeing Fanta Blaq's new car.

Dr Likee congratulated Fanta Blaq for buying his first car and advised him to stay humble and show respect for his colleagues in the industry despite his newfound success.

The comic actor later inspected the interior of the luxurious car before interacting with some children, who had gathered around to see him and his colleagues.

Fanta Blaq later accompanied Dr Likee and Papa Kumasi to his home to greet and exchange pleasantries with some members of his production team and actor Wayoosi as they chilled indoors.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Dr Likee and Fanta Blaq

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to praise Dr Likee for his message to Fanta Blaq after his first car purchase. Others congratulated Fanta Blaq for acquiring his new car. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

INFINITY commented:

"Aka didn’t buy it for him. He bought it himself and came to show it to aka that’s a sign of respect 🤝."

Kweku Pounds commented:

"Aka is that guy 🔥🔥God will bless him more than what we see ❤️."

SAC@HBL commented:

"God bless you Senior Aka."

Yaw-testimony said:

"Aka will live long."

Miss Hype commented:

"Fanta ride ampa 🥰."

McBrown and Dr Likee eat Kanzo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Likee were spotted consuming a meal of scorched rice, locally referred to as Kanzo, while on the set of a movie project.

In a video sighted on social media, the two famous movie stars and other actors ate the meal in a large silver pot as they conversed.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh