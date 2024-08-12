Kwaku Manu heaped praise on Agya Koo for his contribution to the growth of the Kumawood movie scene

Kwaku Manu spoke at a recent press conference for his new movie, which stars Agya Koo and other notable Ghanaian actors in Kumasi

The comic actor's comments about Agya Koo gathered mixed reactions on social media

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu expressed his admiration for his colleague Agya Koo during a recent event in Kumasi.

Kwaku Manu praises Agya Koo for his impact on the Kumawood movie industry. Photo source: @kwakumanubob @realfanpageofagyakoo

Kwaku Manu eulogises Agya Koo's Kumawood impact

At a press conference for The Mall, an upcoming movie, Kwaku Manu lavished praise on Agya Koo and acknowledged his influence in the Kumawood movie industry.

The comic actor also cited Agya Koo as one of the significant factors behind his decision to venture into the movie industry.

He said:

"I am happy to have Agya Koo here with me today. May God bless him because I remember when we started acting in Kumasi, we used to adopt Agya Koo's quotes in our movies. I am happy that God has given him good health and strength for me to get the opportunity to be in the same movie with him."

Kwaku Manu attended the press conference in Kumasi with many high-profile Ghanaian actors, including Van Vicker, Agya Koo, Salma Mumin, Prince David Osei, and Aaron Adatsi, who are part of the movie's star-studded cast.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu eulogising Agya Koo's impact on the Kumawood industry:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu eulogising Agya Koo

Many Ghanaians criticised Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo and the cast for holding the press conference without fellow comic actors Lil Win and Dr Likee. Others also acknowledged Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo for their contributions. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below.

@kwasiowusu5909 commented:

"Always love listening to Kwaku Manu but Ghana likes to pull him down. I think having such people in the industry is a great thing. We should stop crucifying what we have, especially Lil Win, Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo."

@QWAJAY commented:

"When we said The GOAT Weezy will always show you how to do it, you people did understand, having a press conference about the cast before the movie shoot."

@stephendoegah4903 commented:

"Where is Wezzy and Dr Likee...?"

@nanayaw0055sarpong commented:

"Eiiii Agya Koo what are you doing there? This is not an NPP campaign platform, so watch what will come from your mouth. Anyway, where's Dr Likee? Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win are you watching? This is what you should have done not the other way round. Well done guys. We can't wait to watch the film."

@RaymondEntsie commented:

"Where is Kyekyeku and Likee?"

Kwaku Manu recounts relationship with Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu spoke about his relationship with fellow comic actor Dr Likee before he entered the movie industry.

Kwaku Manu disclosed that he was well-known among Dr Likee's family members.

