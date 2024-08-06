John Dumelo Intensifies Door-To-Door Campaign, Peeps Give Him Rousing Welcome In Video
- Actor and politician John Dumelo was given a rousing welcome by the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency during his door-to-door campaign
- A video showed the people hailing him, with others getting emotional as they interacted with him in their homes, on the street or at their workplaces
- the video warmed many hearts as many others vouched for him to win the upcoming seat in thebconstituency
Politician and actor John Dumelo intensified his door-to-door campaign in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as the December polls drew nigh.
John Dumelo's door-to-door campaign
John Dumelo took to his Instagram page to share a video of how his door-to-door campaign in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency went.
He was spotted with his team as they visited the homes and workplaces and interacted with people on the street about the importance of their votes in the December polls.
The people welcomed him with open arms, with some even carrying him and using the opportunity to take pictures with him. Others, like the shea butter seller, got emotional during her conversation with him.
"Door to door. Change is coming to Ayawaso West Constituency. #idey4u #nextMp," Mr Dumelo wrote in the Instagram caption.
Video of John Dumelo's campaign.
Reactions to John Dumelo's campaign
Many people in the comment section talked about John Dumelo winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat by a landslide after evaluating his consistency in his door-to-door campaign in the video.
Others also admired his humility, while others gushed over how the people welcomed him with open arms into their homes and workplaces.
Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on John Dumelo's campaign strategy:
enoasiam said:
I really admire you and JM and I pray you win.its hurts that I cannot add my vote because I live Abroad
joey_blaxx said:
Victory is yours this time around
oshodii1 said:
God has seen your heart and he has shown you great mercy. You will emerge the winner in christ name Amen.
she_loves_stonebwoyb said:
JM all the way😍😍
nina_amoako said:
Insha Allah victory will be yours.👏👏
cussy_cuss said:
You are consistent 👏, surely victory is yours
gelic_bakes said:
John this your T shirt a dey feel am.
biig___q said:
Idey relocate to Ayawaso because of you 🫡😃
John Dumelo bought nkosua ne meko
YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo displayed his humble side when he bought nkosua ne meko from a seller at the University of Ghana.
In the caption of the post he shared on his verified X account, John Dumelo noted that he had bought more than one to satisfy his cravings.
Many people in the comments section talked about their love for the Ghanaian snack and disclosed how much they would usually buy.
