Actress Nana Ama McBrown travelled to Cape Coast with blogger Kobby Kyei and his team for the Belpak activation and commission of a school block

One video from their trip that got many people talking was when they went out to eat at the restaurant inside the Ridge Royal Hotel, and The Empress went for more rounds of food

Many people talked about her love for food, as they wondered how she still maintained her fine body, while others laughed hard in the comments

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people talking about her love for food when a video of her going for several rounds of food at a restaurant surfaced on social media.

McBrown eats at a restaurant

In the video recorded by famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei and shared on his Instagram page, he and his team were joined by McBrown at the Ridge Royal Hotel restaurant to enjoy a buffet.

The blogger scanned the large table in the video. Everyone was still enjoying the meals on their plates, but McBrown's was empty.

Speaking about why she was the first to finish her food, The Empress said she wanted to go several rounds and enjoy the variety of meals on the restaurant's buffet menu.

Kobby Kyei then said that if that were the case, you would eat all the food at the restaurant. She responded by saying that she was not the one going to pay.

"As for this one, I will get a discount. Belpak will give me a discount. You people should eat, or else we will run at a loss," the Onau Showtime host said.

McBrown and restaurant staff in Cape Coast.

When Mrs McBrown Mensah got up to approach the table of meals served by the restaurant, she was met by the staff, who were staunch fans of hers. She posed with them in pictures and videos and even did comedian Funny Face's Ekow Go Dis Way and Dat Way challenge.

The purpose of McBrown's Cape Coast trip

McBrown and Kobby Kyei's trip to Cape Coast was to embark on activation by the tissue company Belpak Ghana on Friday, September 6, 2024. They would also commission brand new school blocks for a deserving community.

Reactions to McBrown's video

Below are the hilarious reactions from fans as McBrown said she was going for another round of food since she paid for it:

jasmineagyei said:

"So why is her food Finished, she said she will go for another. Mommy go for it la 😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

am_just_beautiful said:

"I love this so woman so much 😢😢😢😢I can’t to see her one day in my life 🙏🙏🙏😭😭"

loviaattoh said:

"Tired or not you still look good and you always pushing the work forward. I love your Energy"

ambitious_nesss said:

"Her plate is already empty whilst others still have plenty"

abenah_siabi said:

"Nana and food 5&6 Awwwn😍"

McBrown and Tonado squash their feud

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown and socialite Nana Tonado settled their feud at the birthday and christening ceremony of Ghanaian celebrity couple Selly Galley and Praye TiaTia's twins.

This comes after Tonado, in a viral video, criticised McBrown and UTV for hosting comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger on UTV's United Showbiz and even mocked her.

Ghanaians admired that they settled their differences. Others hailed McBrown for being forgiving.

