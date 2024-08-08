Comedian and comic actor Funny Face released the official music video for his newly released song, Ekow Go Dis Way

The song is the official one for the challenge, and the music video featured various people dancing and performing the challenge

Many people shared positive reviews of the song and applauded Funny Face for featuring Cokeman on it

Comedian Funny Face has released the official music video for his song that featured Cokeman, Ekow Go Dis Way.

Funny drops the music video for Ekow Go Dis Way.

Funny Face dropped a video for new song

According to Funny Face, the video was a dance video, and it contained beautiful scenes of people partying hard to the recently released song.

Sharing a snippet on his Instagram page, the embattled comedian tagged the song as the biggest song of 2024. In a positive light, Funny Face said that the entire country would party to it in December. He also added that everyone would be participating in his Ekow challenge.

🙏🔥 " GYE NYAME "🔥🙏 Agye Ta !! 🤰🤰🤰🇬🇭❤️🫶🤴🤴🤴🤰🤰♥️♥️💯👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👸👸 Biggest Song of the year 2024 ... dis December GOD willing , the whole GHANA 🇬🇭 will be going DIS WAY and DAT WAY ....

Sharing details of the song, he said it was released on his youtube channel on August 7, 2024. Below are the details.

"Song drops on my youtube channel ( FUNNY FACE OFFICIAL ) song title : " EKOW GO DIS WAY " ft @godson_cokeman .. song will be live on my youtube channel in 30 mins time... 6:00 pm TODAY !!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY !!"

Meanwhile, many popular personalities have jumped onto the Ekow challenge, including renowned prophet Ajagurajah.

Video teaser of Ekow Go Dis Way.

Reactions to the Ekow Go Dis Way music video

Below are the heartwarming reactions and positive reviews to Funny Face's song:

elikemkumordzie said:

I just hope all these people who come out when you are experiencing success will still come out when you are experiencing a “down time”, which is very normal in life . I’m happy you are up and running again, keep up the consistent energy. Good looking bro 👌. Foward ever 🥂

ofori5365 said:

Eeeiii funny 😂😂😂. you never give up.i love your spirit

oby6732 said:

I was very sad this morning night but after watching this video I have some smile 😊 back on my face thank u Fanny keep being u . Here go this way

king_of_his_majesty_ said:

This country call Ghana, I swearrrr I word call depression and stress is out of band, due to comedy life style 😂😂😂

michaelcfahands said:

Who else was dancing along to the song 😂❤️🙌🙌

real_onekay said:

Ekow no try for the video shot why ebi android he use then go that way 😂😂😂

leebiney said:

Well done champion. Cldnt stop watching. Go high🙌

Official music video of Funny Face's Ekow Go Dis Way.

Gyan begged Fadda to forgive Funny Face

YEN.com.gh reported that ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan, in a trending video, apologised to Fadda Dickson on comic actor Funny Face's behalf.

The comic actor had a fallout with Fadda Dickson a few years ago at the beginning of his longstanding issue with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on Asamoah Gyan's comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh